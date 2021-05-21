Park City Home: The Secret Life of Microwaves

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. We're always looking for ways to make baking at home easier, more efficient, and all-around sweeter. While a sturdy cookie sheet, nonstick Silpat baking mat, and a fabulous cookie recipe can all help, there's another tool that we highly recommend adding to your baking tool kit: a Baker's Cooling Rack ($23.95, crateandbarrel.com). This four-tiered stand can hold large cookie sheets weighing up to ten pounds each that are hot and fresh out of the oven, which will help to keep your countertops clear and let the cookies cool faster. Once you're done using it, it folds flat for easy storage inside a cabinet. When it's fully assembled, the rack measures 10 inches in width by 13 inches in height and 10.25 inches deep.