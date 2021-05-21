newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Park City, UT

Park City Home: The Secret Life of Microwaves

Park Record
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIt makes popcorn and reheats your lukewarm coffee, but a microwave is no two-trick pony. We’ve got a baker’s dozen of new uses for this multitalented appliance. Wrap a stale slice or roll in a damp paper towel, place it on a microwavable plate, and zap for about 10 seconds. Check and repeat if necessary, taking care not to overcook.

www.parkrecord.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microwaves#Whole Milk#Hot Milk#Sugar#Cooking Spray#Bath Towels#Hot Chocolate#Hand Towels#Open Secret#Park City Home#Mason#Yukon Gold#Peel#Tbsp#Bake#The Secret#Melted Butter#Dry Ingredients#Chocolate Chips#Loose Popcorn Kernels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Milk
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
Recipesutahstories.com

Butter Lettuce Salad with Shrimp

When temperatures warm up in spring and summer, I often like to enjoy a hearty salad as a main dinner course. This butter lettuce salad with shrimp makes for a great one-plate dinner or lunch. 1 small head of Boston or Bibb lettuce, leaves torn into bite-size pieces. 1/2 cup...
RecipesIdaho State Journal

A chocolate cake that's as easy as 1-2-3

There are some days I just need chocolate, and my three-ingredient chocolate cake is not only loaded with rich chocolate flavor, but it's also super easy to make. Just three simple ingredients — chocolate chips, butter and eggs — and you have a delicious and moist treat that will satisfy even the most devoted chocolate fanatic. If you like dark chocolate, use semi-sweet chips; if you prefer something lighter, go for the milk chocolate. A simple dusting of powdered sugar is the perfect topping — no frosting needed. This dish can be stored in the fridge for days, giving you even more opportunities to enjoy it.
RecipesCleveland News - Fox 8

Deep Fried Breakfast Eggs

Everyone can cook with SipSavorSoul! Learn more about their classes by visiting their Facebook page. For boiled eggs, place raw eggs in cold water on high heat and boil. Remove from heat and cover with lid for 17 minutes. Add cold water and remove shells in warm water. Set aside.
LifestylePosted by
Apartment Therapy

The Low-Cost Magnet Trick That’ll Make Boxes of Parchment Paper and Foil a Million Times Better

Before I learned there might be a better way, I would mindlessly shove parchment paper and aluminum foil inside my silverware drawer so that I wouldn’t have to dig around a dark pantry every time I wanted to bake cookies or wrap up leftovers. That solved the access problem — except half the time, I couldn’t open the drawer because the long cardboard boxes would get jammed in it.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Microwavable Piping Bags

Fancy Sprinkles' Easy Candy is an easy-to-use alternative to loose candy wafers, as the brand's meltable candy wafers are packaged in microwavable piping bags that eliminate the need to use additional applicators, dishes or tools. The mess-free candy wafers only need 60 seconds in the microwave before they're ready to be used for dipping, drizzling or pouring.
KidsHamptons.com

SOFO: Secret Life of the Pond - Hands on Activity: Children 8+

In this hands-on program, children will discover the tiny secrets that inhabit a pond and help our friends (the turtles, frogs, ducks, and fish) to not just survive but thrive. We will use magnifiers and microscopes to view the secrets that are too small for our unaided eye to see. We’ll discover the strange ways pond secrets breathe, catch their food, and hide from danger as we look for dragonfly young, cousins of crabs, bubble-carrying beetles, and, with luck, tadpoles.
Lifestylemarthastewart.com

This Multi-Tiered Cooling Rack Is a Must-Have for Home Bakers

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. We're always looking for ways to make baking at home easier, more efficient, and all-around sweeter. While a sturdy cookie sheet, nonstick Silpat baking mat, and a fabulous cookie recipe can all help, there's another tool that we highly recommend adding to your baking tool kit: a Baker's Cooling Rack ($23.95, crateandbarrel.com). This four-tiered stand can hold large cookie sheets weighing up to ten pounds each that are hot and fresh out of the oven, which will help to keep your countertops clear and let the cookies cool faster. Once you're done using it, it folds flat for easy storage inside a cabinet. When it's fully assembled, the rack measures 10 inches in width by 13 inches in height and 10.25 inches deep.
RecipesThe Spokesman-Review

Leftovers: Browned butterscotch cereal bars a kid snack for adults, too

Because I have approximately 95 million children, I buy lots of things in bulk: toilet paper, glue sticks, chocolate chips, Excedrin and always, always cereal. Normal-sized boxes of cereal simply won’t do in our family; one unsupervised Saturday morning breakfast is all it takes to lay bare the entire cereal shelf in my pantry.
Recipestastywoo.com

When Life Gives You Lemons, Make LEMON SHEET CAKE

Extra moist and delicious, this lemon sheet cake with a lemon buttercream frosting is so easy, simple, and quick to prepare! Plus, amazingly tasty! If you are a fan of fruit desserts, then this recipe is ideal for you! Try it:. Ingredients:. For the cake:. 1 box lemon cake mix...
RecipesQuad Cities Onlines

1. Go bananas with this frozen treat.

Need something sweet to cool off on a long day? Make your own chocolate covered chunky peanut butter filled frozen bananas at home with this super simple recipe from @soyummy. These poolside snacks will be a hit with kids—if all the adults don’t eat them first. If this heat wave...
Recipesinsteading.com

Make Your Own Delicious Sourdough English Muffins

There are many things in this strange world with names that don’t suit them. Jerusalem artichokes are actually a sunflower. The peacock mantis shrimp is neither peacock, mantis, nor shrimp. The blindworm is a legless lizard that can see just fine. And don’t even get me started with the lesser broomrape. I don’t know what such a decent, lovely flower did to deserve a name like that.
Electronicsmyrecipes.com

Amazon Reviewers Say This Unexpected Kitchen Tool Is the ‘Best $8 They’ve Ever Spent’

File this kitchen appliance under "things you didn't know you needed but you absolutely do." The Zulay Kitchen Store Apple Corer is a clever handheld device that removes the core and seeds from your favorite fruits, vegetables, and more, so you can enjoy your snack with ease. According to over 6,400 five-star Amazon reviewers, the unexpected appliance definitely deserves a spot in your kitchen—especially while it's on sale for just $8.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

This Could Be The Reason Your Cookies Are Still Raw Inside

Baking cookies can be fun and relaxing, but no one ever promised it would be easy. In fact, quite a lot of things can go wrong. For example, even after following a recipe to the letter, your cookies could still turn out crumbly and dry if you're making the mistake of measuring your flour by volume, rather than by weight. Or perhaps you never realized that to get your cookies to the perfect, chewy-crisp consistency, there may be a very strong argument for chilling the dough between mixing it and baking it. And that would appear to bring us to another potential cookie-baking pitfall: the issue of undercooked cookies.
RecipesPosted by
Taste Of Home

15 Mixing Bowls for All Your Kitchen Needs

Most baking projects won't get far without a trusty vessel. And with mixing bowls in so many materials, shapes and colors, the choices seem endless! From functional designs to bowls that double as decor, here are our top picks. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated...
LifestylePosted by
Food & Wine

This Electric Griddle Evenly Cooks Everything From Pancakes to Steak—and It’s on Sale for $35

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. A griddle can revolutionize and simplify the way you make a breakfast spread or a taco night fiesta, making it a favorite among home chefs who love a versatile kitchen appliance. And the electric griddle? Well, it’s in a category all on its own, allowing you to make everything to perfection with even heating and a smooth surface. Now you can achieve that level of cooking with the Presto Electric Griddle. The popular appliance is currently 30% off, bringing the price down to just $35 on Amazon.
Food & DrinksFood Network

How to Make an Ice Cream Cake

Plus, how to cut an ice cream cake neatly so it doesn't melt everywhere. With just a few store-bought ingredients (or homemade ingredients, if you’re feeling particularly ambitious), you can make a showstopping centerpiece for your next birthday party or special occasion, stacked with ice-cold layers of cake, ice cream and all kinds of goodies.
Grocery & SupermaketEpicurious

Why Dried Mint Is the Essential Herb Your Kitchen Is Missing

All products featured on Epicurious are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. A couple of years ago, I stood in the kitchen of my friend Stephanos, watching him as he prepared dinner for us to share. He seasoned meatballs with large spoonfuls of dried mint, shaping them into rounds with his palms before transferring them to a frying pan where they sizzled and sputtered, filling the room with their sweet aroma. Stephanos laughed as he told me that on his home island of Cyprus, people were committed to adding dried mint to almost every dish.