Park City Home: The Joint Is Jumping
For most of us, last year was just plain awful. And then there was anyone involved with selling real estate in the Park City area. The numbers are staggering. While the local housing marked dipped in the early days of the pandemic, recovery came quickly. By mid-June people had become well accustomed to mask-wearing and social distancing, and in-person open houses were back on the agenda. It became clear that there was a huge pent-up demand for housing in Summit and Wasatch counties.www.parkrecord.com