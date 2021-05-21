newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Park City, UT

Park City Home: The Joint Is Jumping

Park Record
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFor most of us, last year was just plain awful. And then there was anyone involved with selling real estate in the Park City area. The numbers are staggering. While the local housing marked dipped in the early days of the pandemic, recovery came quickly. By mid-June people had become well accustomed to mask-wearing and social distancing, and in-person open houses were back on the agenda. It became clear that there was a huge pent-up demand for housing in Summit and Wasatch counties.

www.parkrecord.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
Local
Utah Government
Utah State
Utah Real Estate
Local
Utah Business
Park City, UT
Government
Park City, UT
Business
Park City, UT
Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Prices#Home Sales#Single Family Homes#Housing Sales#Music City#Park City Home#Condos#Park City Limits#Yotel Condominums#Park Meadows#Condominiums#Vacant Land Sales#Single Family Homes#Vacant Lots#Compact City Centers#In Person Open Houses#Kamas Valley#Wasatch#Median Prices#Heber Valley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Housing
Related
Park City, UTPosted by
KPCW

Micro Transit Launches This Week In Basin

The High Valley Transit District is launching its micro-transit service as of Monday. Two Summit County Council Members who also sit on the High Valley Board say they’re excited by this new initiative to get people out of their individual cars. The micro-transit service allows residents to call for a...
Summit County, UTPosted by
KPCW

Local News Hour - May 17, 2021

( 02:15 ) Feral Cat Program addresseed by Summit County Council last week as Rick Brough reports. ( 06:06) Ex. Director of Nuzzles and Co. Lindsay Ortega who talks about plans to implement a feral cat pilot program for Summit County. ( 21:40 ) Update on the free COVID 19...
Park City, UTPark Record

Tom Clyde: Paid parking plans

They finally said it out loud. PEG Companies, the developer of the Park City Resort Parking lots, acknowledged that they will charge for parking at the resort if and when their project is built. The stated reason was to reduce traffic and encourage carpooling and transit. Worthy goals. It’s also realistic to try to recoup some of the costs associated with parking structures.
Utah Statetheculturetrip.com

The Best Hotels in Cedar City, Utah

With its nearby ski resorts, national parks and forest, and year-round schedule of festivals, Cedar City, Utah, is an eclectic hub with plenty to offer. Whether you’re here to hike in Zion National Park or get involved in the Utah Shakespeare Festival, we’ve picked the best hotels – all bookable on Culture Trip.
Park City, UTPark Record

Letters, May 15-18: Say no to paid parking at PCMR

PEG Companies and the Park City Planning Commission will be meeting shortly to discuss paid parking along with allowing an (approximate) 84-foot-tall building project which is currently zoned for 35 feet. What is in it for the taxpayers of Park City but the privilege of paying for parking?. Paid parking...
Park City, UTSalt Lake Tribune

Letter: Concerns about erosion should be addressed, but it’s thrilling to have new trails

I read the foothill trails article on May 12. I understand why there are mixed reviews about the new trails. People like me who have hiked up there for decades now find themselves rerouted in places. It’s an odd feeling to go from knowing a place like the back of your hand to needing to read trail signs to see where you can walk. That said, I am thrilled about the new trails that have been built for mountain biking.
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Recycling Center hosts Dumpster Days

PARK CITY, Utah. — Save yourself a trip to the landfill and take advantage of Spring Dumpster Days. Dumpster Days at Recycle Utah will be held on the following dates: May  27 – 29:  9:00am – 4:00pmJune 24 – 26: 9:00am – 4:00pm “Two large bins will be placed on Woodbine Way for garbage and yard […]
Utah Statetheculturetrip.com

Where to Stay in and Around Zion National Park, Utah

From a cowboy ranch to a glamping tent, via a dinky house with spectacular mesa views, these are the best places to stay in and around Zion National Park, Utah. Utah has spectacular national parks, from the wind-carved windows in Arches, to the chasms of Canyonlands and weird hoodoos of Bryce Canyon. But Zion? Zion is something else. It’s one of the most biodiverse parks in Utah, offering forest treks, epic drives, emerald pools, lush hanging gardens and candy-stripe canyons. To explore it properly, you’ll want a spacious, comfy base in which to crash – and that’s where we come in, with these places to stay in and around Zion National Park, all available to book on Culture Trip.
Summit County, UTPosted by
KPCW

Hideout Hosts Info Session Before Referendum

With less than seven weeks to go before Hideout’s referendum on its annexation into Summit County, the Hideout Town Council hosted an informational meeting on the proposed expansion. The Wednesday night meeting included statements for and against the Silver Meadows project, a commercial/ residential center proposed near Richardson Flat. Mayor...
Kamas, UTPosted by
Kamas Times

Events on the Kamas calendar

1. DJ Logic and Friends; 2. Hidden Lake Cleanup And Bushcraft; 3. One Team Scavenger Hunt Park City; 4. 2021 Utah ENA Conference; 5. Clayton Entertainment Reunion! 1983 to 1993;
Summit County, UTclaimspages.com

Special Weather Statement in Summit County, Utah

If threatening weather approaches, take shelter in a sturdy building. — SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN WASATCH... NORTHEASTERN SALT LAKE...SOUTHEASTERN DAVIS...SOUTHWESTERN MORGAN AND SOUTHWESTERN SUMMIT COUNTIES UNTIL 830 PM MDT... At 730 PM MDT, National Weather Service Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm over Park City...moving northwest at 20 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible. Locations impacted include... Salt Lake City, Bountiful, Park City, North Salt Lake, Centerville, Woods Cross, Summit Park, West Bountiful, Emigration Canyon, South Snyderville Basin, North Snyderville Basin, Mill Creek Canyon, Big Cottonwood Canyon, Portersville, Brighton, Parleys Summit, Snyderville, Kimball Junction and University Of Utah. This includes the following highways... Interstate 15 between mile markers 311 and 317. Interstate 80 in Utah between mile markers 130 and 148. US Route 40 between mile markers 0 and 6.
Park City, UTPosted by
KPCW

Park City Approves Temporary 2022 Budget, Talks To Run Through June

City Council in Park City approved a temporary budget for fiscal year 2022 at their meeting Thursday night. Thanks to better than expected sales and property tax numbers over the past 12 months of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as a strong forecasted economic recovery, Park City approved a temporary operating budget for fiscal year 2022 that City Manager Matt Dias characterized as the most “complicated and ambitious” to date.
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Kimball Jct. Circulator is forward thinking and forward moving

PARK CITY, Utah. — Now that inclement weather and pandemic protocols are both easing, increased travel, albeit still close to home, is becoming more prevalent. The Park City Transit system is a free, convenient, efficient, COVID conscious, bike-friendly, and environmentally friendly way to get precisely where you need and want to be. Preteens may be […]
Park City, UTPark Record

Parkite shares her love of outdoor trails with a new blog

Anna Pillman loves to hike. “It’s a passion, but almost an obsession,” said the 24-year-old Parkite, laughing. “I think about hiking all the time.”. Her love for hitting the trails spurred her to create her online blog, ParkCityHikes.com, a website that features photos, statistics, difficulty rankings and Pillman’s personal take on hikes in Park City, Salt Lake City and around the world.
Park City, UTPark Record

Park City Farmers Market will open 2 weeks early this year

Last year’s Park City Farmers Market opened two weeks late, so organizer and founder Volker Ritzinger found a way to balance things out: He plans to start the event two weeks early this year. “Some of the non-food vendors — the ones who sell clothing and jewelry — that we...