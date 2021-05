Over the past few years, ransomware has posed one of the greatest cybersecurity threats to organizations across the globe. Today, most experts would likely agree that ransomware poses the single biggest threat. Ransomware impacts all types of organizations - public and private, large and small - across virtually every industry. Take a look at the news in any given week, and you’ll see headlines about major attacks against a diverse group of victims. For example, in the span of one week in April, the NBA’s Houston Rockets, Japanese video game developer Capcom, Dutch transport company Bakker Logistiek and French pharmaceutical and cosmetics giant Pierre Fabre all revealed that they were hit by ransomware. The problem is everywhere.