Cybercriminals are increasingly using email as an easy and effective way to infect computers with malware and trick potential victims with phishing scams, says Trustwave. One of the most common tools used by cybercriminals is email. Using a simple but malicious message, an attacker can deploy malware through a file attachment or a linked page. Phishing campaigns take advantage of email to convince people to share account credentials or other sensitive data, which the attackers use themselves or sell to other criminals. In a report released Wednesday, cybersecurity provider Trustwave looks at email scams prevalent in 2020 and provides advice on how to combat them.