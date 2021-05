The looks you need (and the looks you really don't) for the next three months. Jeans? What are jeans, you say? Well, they're the things you wore before you were forced to stay home for months on end. The precursors to your sweatpants and one of the many items of clothing you'll struggle to get back into. Remember them?Even if you've somehow miraculously managed not to put on a stone and a half over the course of this pandemic, the idea of squeezing into something with much less stretch than pyjamas is off-putting to say the least.