Saint-Tropez to Host Top Riders for LGCT
Saint-Tropez to Host Top Riders and Spectators for Spectacular LGCT Leg. A selection of the most talented horse and rider combinations in the world are headed to sunny Saint-Tropez as the Longines Global Champions Tour (LGCT) presses on from Madrid to picturesque Pampelonne Beach in Ramatuelle, France. The event, the third stop on the 16-leg Global Champions Tour, will take place May 27-29 during the Longines Athina Onassis Horse Show.everythinghorseuk.co.uk