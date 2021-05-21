Saint-Tropez to Host Top Riders for LGCT

Animal health technology company INDIBA is the new sponsor of the BE 2021 Top Rider League, marking the start of a new and dynamic partnership between INDIBA and BE. The BE Top Rider League calculates points across all BE events over the season. A winner is crowned at the end of each eventing year. For the past two years the BE Top Rider has been Piggy March. British Eventing boasts some of the best riders in the world; competition for the top spot in the league at the end of the year, is tough. At the end of 2020’s season, Izzy Taylor finished second behind Piggy and Tom McEwan was third for the second year running.