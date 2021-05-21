newsbreak-logo
World

Saint-Tropez to Host Top Riders for LGCT

By News Team
everythinghorseuk.co.uk
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSaint-Tropez to Host Top Riders and Spectators for Spectacular LGCT Leg. A selection of the most talented horse and rider combinations in the world are headed to sunny Saint-Tropez as the Longines Global Champions Tour (LGCT) presses on from Madrid to picturesque Pampelonne Beach in Ramatuelle, France. The event, the third stop on the 16-leg Global Champions Tour, will take place May 27-29 during the Longines Athina Onassis Horse Show.

everythinghorseuk.co.uk
