newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saranac Lake, NY

‘No data, no science’

Posted by 
Adirondack Explorer
Adirondack Explorer
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30N0qo_0a6raG3T00
Chad Dawson, a former Adirondack Park Agency board member and an expert on wilderness and public land management. was also the lead on drafting a workbook presented last Friday during an APA meeting. The workbook provides a blueprint for measuring visitor impacts and measuring results of any management efforts made to protect parts of the park.

Workbook provides blueprint for APA, DEC efforts to measure visitor impacts

The Adirondack Park Agency and state Department of Environmental Conservation acknowledged last week that they have not been measuring or analyzing visitor impacts in a consistent, scientific way park-wide despite a requirement to do so in legal documents published 50 years ago.

To remedy that, APA and DEC staffers presented before the APA board a workbook on measuring visitor impacts and measuring results of any management efforts made to protect parts of the park.

“I’m cautiously optimistic that they’ll actually use it and not just talk about it,” said Chad Dawson, an expert on wilderness and public land management.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vi1dV_0a6raG3T00

Become an Explorer

Join the community of readers who are helping to power independent Adirondack-based reporting you can trust.

Your donation, in any amount, sends a message that nonprofit news matters.

Dawson was also an APA board member until he resigned last year over frustration with the lack of discussion and analysis from DEC and APA on projects that were approved. Dawson was also the lead on drafting the workbook presented last Friday, and staff and board members referenced his expertise several times throughout the presentation.

The draft workbook also comes at a time when visitation is up throughout the Adirondacks and different management projects are being put into practice. One in the spotlight is at the Adirondack Mountain Reserve, land accessed by the public through an easement and a popular gateway to a number of High Peaks.

The reserve’s owners and DEC are attempting a reservation system this summer. There has been no evidence that the APA and DEC draft workbook was used to make this management decision, but staff members made suggestions that the workbook could be used for primitive tent sites, hiking trail conditions, trail use, visitor experience and the ecology of sites in the park.

The workbook does not address water bodies, which is the subject of a pending lawsuit around a marina expansion on Lower Saranac Lake.

The workbook stems from a requirement in the Adirondack Park State Land Master Plan, the guiding document on management and use of public lands in the park. It charges DEC and APA with examining the carrying capacity–that is the amount of visitor use a unit in the park can withstand without detrimental impacts to its natural resources–and develop limits or regulations to prevent the carrying capacity from being exceeded.

In addition to the master plan, the DEC has been charged with identifying carrying capacity in individual unit management plans. Those planning documents are tailored to specific areas in the park.

Josh Clague, a natural resources planner with the DEC, said he believes the department is “beginning to turn the corner” and is addressing carrying capacity and monitoring “in a more comprehensive way.”

Clague described management of the forest preserve like a table. Around the table, he said, are staff expertise, societal expectations, legal requirements, political considerations and resource constraints.

But there has been a seat missing at the table: science.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fgqSy_0a6raG3T00
A DEC presentation shows how science and the visitor use management and wildlands monitoring framework fit into management of forest preserve. Slide courtesy of the NYSDEC

That is where the visitor use management and wildlands monitoring come into play. Clague said that this is not to say the department has never used science when it comes to managing the forest preserve, but the workbook “intentionally creates space for science to have a place in the program.”

Dawson, in a phone interview Monday, said the agency and department have always relied on “professional judgement” and “anecdotal evidence,” to justify management action.

“No data, no science,” he said.

Between 15 and 20 years ago, Dawson assisted DEC and APA staff with workshops on visitor management, using existing federal guidelines addressing carrying capacity issues. About 10 years ago, he said, the state became more serious about drafting a document. Pressure has been building from environmental organizations and with staff internally, Dawson said. He called last Friday’s presentation “an admission that yes, it has to be done,” from both state agencies.

“It’s not rocket science,” Dawson added. “Really, it’s pretty practical stuff. That’s why I was always in shock that no one would release it.”

Kevin Prickett, a natural resource planner with the APA, told agency board members how the workbook is designed. The document has forms for land managers to go into specific detail about why a management action might be needed, collecting information on the current conditions of a site, identifying what the desired conditions are for a site, considering thresholds for use and monitoring how a management action is doing. The whole process is what state officials and environmental organizations have been calling “adaptive management.”

Clague said the APA and DEC have had a chance to test the workbook on primitive tent sites, though he did not specify where. The DEC and APA are looking at these sites to see how much vegetation is disturbed, what the soil condition is, if there are tree roots exposed, if human and solid waste is a problem and then deciding whether or not a management action is needed based off of those observations.

“We need to start to get some boots on the ground to do some testing of this,” Clague added.

Dawson said the DEC will need to invest in computer tablets for in-the-field use so this survey work can begin. The state budget passed in April did include $1.55 million for addressing visitor use and wilderness protection in the Adirondacks and Catskills.

The agency is also collecting feedback on the visitor use and wildlands monitoring document, said Rick Weber, deputy director of planning for the APA. There is no formal comment period timeline. Those interested in submitting feedback should email [email protected]v. APA and DEC staff plan to bring back an update to the draft workbook before the APA board at the end of the year.

Art Lussi, an APA board member, said the visitor use management piece was “sorely lacking at this agency,” and called it “a brilliant thing where we’re adding science and specificity. It’s just really exciting for me to see us making that step.”

John Ernst, an APA board member, called the presentation on Friday “very exciting” and “historic.” Ernst asked if the department and agency could get to water bodies and their carrying capacities soon.

Walt Linck, a natural resources planner with the APA and drafter of the workbook, reminded board members that the presentation “goes right back to the language of the (APA) act itself, as it was originally written 50 years ago.” He, too, said he hoped the carrying capacity of water bodies would be a follow-up soon.

Dawson thinks the document will “kick the door open” and that the DEC and APA are “going to have to start addressing that one (water bodies) as well because these things are interrelated.”

Support Adirondack Journalism

We’re the main news organization whose work is solely focused on the Adirondack Park. And we rely on contributions from readers like you to power our independent, nonprofit reporting you can trust.

Join the community of people who keep this work going strong.

Adirondack Explorer

Adirondack Explorer

152
Followers
222
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

The Adirondack Park of northern New York is an unusual blend of public forests and waterways, private lands and small towns. The push and pull between land conservation and economic development often leads to disagreements over public policy and how policies are carried out. The Adirondack Explorer, a nonprofit 501c3 independent magazine and news website, is the only publication that regularly covers the issues affecting all corners of this 6 million-acre park. Our mission is to further protection of the Adirondacks and community vitality by raising awareness of the forces shaping the region and influencing public opinion. We do this with a staff of only nine—with one full-time editor, digital editor and two and a half reporters devoted to news. Our subscribers—generally people who know and love the park but may or may not live here—are spread among most of the 50 states, with the largest concentration found throughout New York and the Northeast.

 https://www.adirondackexplorer.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saranac Lake, NY
Government
City
Saranac Lake, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chad Dawson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Information Science#Data Science#Environmental Science#Science News#Dec#Apa#Explorer Join#Rocket Science#Resource Constraints#Adaptive Management#Document#Management Action#Staff Expertise#Visitor Impacts#Visitor Management#Specific Areas#Nonprofit News Matters#Anecdotal Evidence#Specific Detail#Political Considerations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Science
News Break
Computer Science
Related
CharitiesPosted by
Adirondack Explorer

Join our community of supporters

When you give to Adirondack Explorer, you are part of a network of people both inside and outside the park who care about independent, truth-seeking journalism for the Adirondacks. This May and June, we are asking for 300 readers to contribute financially, either a one-time donation or an ongoing/monthly basis....
MuseumsWNYT

NY State Museum, Library, reopen after year-long closure

ALBANY - After being closed to the public for more than a year, the New York State Museum, Library, and Archives are welcoming visitors again. About two-dozen families were lined up outside Monday, excited and ready to visit the exhibits. Behind the scenes, staff members have been busy all year,...
New York City, NYGifts & Decorative Accessories

NY NOW Returning to Javits This Summer

NY NOW today confirmed that its in-person market running Aug. 8-11 will be the first major event to run at the reopened Javits Center this summer. The event will be operated in accordance with capacity and safety protocols established by the N.Y. State Department of Health. “The NY NOW team...
RestaurantsWNYT

Outdoor dining curfew lifted in NY state

The curfew for outdoor dining went away on Monday. There was a midnight curfew in place for people eating out at restaurants. Now if you eat outdoors, restaurants can stay open later. However, the midnight curfew for indoor dining remains in effect for the next two weeks.
Essex County, NYAdirondack Daily Enterprise

The secret to addressing Adirondack overuse

The Adirondacks have long been a mecca for outdoor recreation, but over the past several years the increase in visitor use has been nothing short of overwhelming. I know this mainly from friends and colleagues who live and work there, trying to protect its special values, but I also know it from where I lived and worked for 34 years at Acadia National Park, where the park and island communities are trying to cope with the very same and very recent flood tide of people at an already very popular destination. How can you protect the Adirondacks’ natural resource base, continue to provide spectacular visitor experiences and have thriving communities that retain the quality of life that most residents want, those tangible and intangible values that those who live in places like Acadia and the Adirondacks cherish?
PoliticsAdirondack Daily Enterprise

State tree cutting reined in

It was bound to happen one of these days. State agencies have been playing a little fast and loose with New York’s constitutional protections for the Adirondack and Catskill Forest Preserves for a long time. The state consistently lets itself off the hook for violations it would punish a private citizen for.
Lowville, NYnny360.com

The Arc seeking funds to ‘Raise the Roof’

LOWVILLE — The Arc, Oneida-Lewis Chapter’s “Raise the Roof” capital campaign received a big boost from the Cloudsplitter Foundation. The Sacranac Lake-based foundation’s primary purpose is “to improve the environment, both physical and cultural, in the Adirondacks to make life easier, healthier, and more rewarding for the people who live there.” To that end, the foundation donated a $25,000 matching grant to the nonprofit, which is in need of a new roof for its Progress Industries Building, 7688 Forest Ave.
Essex County, NYadirondackexplorer.org

Visitor monitoring, solar projects and more on APA agenda

Sweeping issues around solar projects and visitor management are on the docket before Adirondack Park Agency board members this week. The presentations come at a time when the APA has approved a handful of large-scale solar projects in the park, and on the back of news from Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office that a rare industrial-zoned property in the Adirondacks will be the site of a 20-megawatt solar array. They also come as park residents are gearing up for tourist season. On May 1, a pilot hiker reservation system began at the Adirondack Mountain Reserve, a gateway to about a dozen High Peaks and other popular hikes.
Florida Stateadirondackalmanack.com

Wildlife advocate John Davis to join Adirondack Council

Davis served as Conservation Director of the Council from 2005 till 2011. He rejoins the staff as Rewilding Advocate. “We are very pleased to welcome John Davis back after a decade away from our offices,” said Executive Director William C. Janeway. “We and others have kept tabs on John’s work as he helped to introduce the idea of ‘rewilding’ to the national lexicon. He has been all over North America talking about it and we are excited to add him to our talented and growing conservation team.”
Politicsadirondackalmanack.com

This week’s APA meeting and the tree-cutting decision

We have another jam-packed Adirondack Park Agency meeting to look forward to this week. The board will hear from staff about solar projects in the park, upgrades to the Fish Creek Pond Campground and the long-awaited visitor use management and wildlands monitoring guidance that has been delayed the last couple of meetings. I have a preview of the meeting up on our website. I’ll be covering the meetings, too, for you.
Altona, NYsuncommunitynews.com

Altona Correctional staff recognized for civic contributions

PLATTSBURGH | Altona Correctional Facility recently received the 2021 SEFA Adirondack Leadership Award for the 2021 State Employees Federated Appeal campaign. Officials with the United Way of the Adirondack Region said Altona Correctional employees raised an impressive $10,112-up 129-percent from the year before. SEFA funds are used to support local,...
New York City, NYAdirondack Daily Enterprise

Class II is nothing like a hiking trail

In a sweeping and decisive decision last week, New York’s highest court ruled in favor of Protect the Adirondacks that a new type of wide snowmobile trail is unconstitutional. This decision cries out for key reforms in the management of the Forest Preserve. The Cuomo administration had planned to build hundreds of miles of these new trails. These plans are now blocked by the court’s ruling that upholds 125 years of forever wild constitutional protections for the public Forest Preserve.
Saranac Lake, NYmymalonetelegram.com

Heart Network welcomes new project coordinator

SARANAC LAKE — Cheick Mariko has joined the Heart Network’s staff, taking the position of project coordinator for the Health Systems for a Tobacco Free New York program. In his new position, Mariko will work with medical and behavioral health organizations in Clinton, Essex, Franklin, and St. Lawrence counties to increase adoption of evidence-based nicotine addiction practices in their settings.
Essex County, NYlakeplacidnews.com

Solar farms, Fish Creek on APA agenda

RAY BROOK — Solar farms, Fish Creek Campground and visitor use management are on the agenda of the state Adirondack Park Agency’s monthly meeting this coming Thursday and Friday. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the public must watch the meeting by live webcast. Remote access information is at www.apa.ny.gov. On...
Animalsadirondackalmanack.com

Long eared owls always look surprised

Owls are birds of prey of the order Strigiformes, which are divided into two main families. Strigidae has 220 wide ranging species, for example round faced owls filling all possible sizes between the great horned owl and the elf owl. Tytonidae has 20 species, distributed worldwide everywhere but the polar regions and northern regions from Canada through eastern Russia, for example, heart faced owls like the barn owl.
Cambridge, NYPost-Star

Letter to the editor: Most Native people don't back mascots

Evan Lawrence’s coverage of the Cambridge mascot issue omitted a reasonable response to the discussion of competing views. I am a member of the Kanienkehaka Turtle Clan, residing on the Akwesasne Territory, located near the Adirondack Park region. Under no circumstances would I be willing to endorse maintaining antiquated racial...
Animalsadirondackalmanack.com

NNY Audubon funds bird projects across the region

Northern New York Audubon (NNYA) is pleased to announce that funds will be awarded to several regional organizations as part of the annual Joseph & Joan Cullman Conservation Grants. The projects approved by NNYA were submitted by the following non-profits, local environmental organizations, and higher education institutions: Adirondack Interpretive Center...