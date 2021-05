Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo is ‘hopeful’ that forward Raul Jimenez will return to action this season but will listen to the advice from experts later this month. Jimenez, 30, has not played since fracturing his skull in a sickening clash of heads with Arsenal’s David Luiz. He was immediately taken to hospital on November 29 and underwent surgery. It was thought that the Mexico international had little chance of playing again this season.