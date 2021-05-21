KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Roberts Ranch, Its New-home Community in Hollister, California
HOLLISTER, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Roberts Ranch, a new-home community in the quaint city of Hollister, California. The community is conveniently located off Highway 25, providing easy access to US-101 and Silicon Valley’s major employment centers. Roberts Ranch is also just minutes to shopping and dining, and a short drive to local wineries as well as popular outdoor recreation at Monterey Bay, Santa Cruz and Pinnacles National Park.www.businesswire.com