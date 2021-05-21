newsbreak-logo
What Is The Timeline For Adult-Use Cannabis Sales In New York?

By Daniel Shortt
thefreshtoast.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first harvest could make its way into licensed retail stores and allow for the first adult-use cannabis sales to occur in September 2022. New York Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes estimates that the first legal sales will begin between 18 months and two years after the signing of the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act (MRTA), which occurred on March 31, 2021. That means that the first legal sales would start between September 2022 and March 2023.

