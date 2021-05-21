What Is The Timeline For Adult-Use Cannabis Sales In New York?

Cannabis reform is undoubtedly spreading across the United States, as more states adopt medical and adult use laws. However, many states that have done so over the years have been labeled as conservative for a variety of reasons. And it isn’t just traditionally red states doing the restricting. Until it embraced reform in recent years, New York was considered one of the most restrictive states for, among other things, its caps on qualifying conditions, licences and high pricing. The trend continues today, where states such as South Carolina tout the possibility of having the most conservative market in the U.S. if it were to pass legislation. Best States For Medical Marijuana Dispensaries This CBD retailer in Ireland keeps getting raided by the police Video goes viral after Florida lawyer trying to debunk rumour that he “doesn’t drive” flashes medical marijuana card instead of licence While the rules can frustrate operators, consumers and advocates, some in the space say that a conservative approach is the only way some states will warm to cannabis reform. Key characteristics of a conservative state cannabis market “Conservative” is a nuanced term when applied to cannabis markets. Chanda Macias, owner and CEO of National Holistic in Washington DC, said a conservative market includes product bans, typically restricting access to flower and vapes, and THC potency caps. “While often done with good intentions, I believe that the medical value of THC is often misunderstood, and THC limits drastically limit the benefits of the medicine and limit doctor options,” Macias said. Product and potency caps join licensing limitations and other rules in creating conservative markets. Abby Stoddard, a pharmacist and founder of The Client Centered Network, offered a similar response to Macias. Stoddard also elaborated on vertical integration, a requirement in many states that requires that a business…