Tennis

UNC Women's Tennis Becomes Fourth Tar Heel Team to Make Final Four This Spring

By Isaac Schade
Posted by 
AllTarHeels
AllTarHeels
 21 hours ago
We recently detailed the bevy of Tar Heel teams making their presence known on the national scene this spring.

As of the last writing, the field hockey team had won their third straight national championship and both men’s and women’s soccer teams made their respective final four before losing.

Since then, a fourth UNC squad has added their name to the list of teams to make their sport’s final four: the women’s tennis team.

The Tar Heels took on archrival Duke on Wednesday night in the quarterfinals and advanced past the Blue Devils with a convincing 4-1 victory.

Carolina will now take on no. 5 Pepperdine on Friday evening at 5:30 p.m. ET on the Tennis Channel for the right to advance to the national championship. UNC beat Pepperdine 4-1 earlier this season en route to their indoor national championship.

On the other side of the bracket, no. 2 Texas takes on no. 6 NC State at 11:00 a.m. ET.

This is the fourth time the women have made the Final Four (2010, 2014, 2019), but 2014 was the only time they have advanced to the National Championship. That season they lost to UCLA 4-3.

We previously discussed three other Carolina teams also vying for national titles.

Unfortunately, the men’s tennis team lost to Georgia 4-3 in the Sweet 16.

However, both lacrosse teams are still alive and well in their respective NCAA Tournaments. The men and women are both the number one overall national seed and in good shape to continue advancing.

The women will take on no. 8 Stony Brook in the Elite Eight on Saturday at noon ET. In the same round, the men will take on unseeded Rutgers on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Should both teams win UNC will have placed six different teams into the final four this spring. Quite a feat.

The Tar Heels could also win as many as four national championships this spring before all is said and done.

Stay tuned as we continue to update you on the results of UNC’s women’s tennis team and men’s and women’s lacrosse teams throughout their NCAA Tournament runs.

