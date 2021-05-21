newsbreak-logo
Penang DAP lodges police report over vaccine issue

By Bernama
theedgemarkets.com
 1 day ago

GEORGE TOWN (May 21): The Penang DAP has lodged a police report against the individual who allegedly offered two million doses of the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine to the state. Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, who is also the Penang DAP chairman, said it had never written any letter as alleged by the individual identified as Yong Chee Kong, as reported by local media.

