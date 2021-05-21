Planning your perfect summer trip to Shenandoah National Park

Roll down the windows, fire up your playlist, and shake off a year of quarantine with a U.S. road trip for the books. What's a person to do after months of staying at home, with only the option to fantasize about traveling and exploring new places? Easy question: Take an epic road trip. Here, we're mapping out five exceptionally fun and beautiful routes throughout the U.S. that showcase the best of each unique region. Roll through Texas for three full days of museums, bar hopping, and world-class barbecue; or wind your way up the coast of Maine for a week of freshly caught fish, epic antiquing, and timeless New England charm. Ready to hit the road? Whether you have a few days or more than a week, these unforgettable road trip routes are the ultimate way to satisfy a year of pent-up wanderlust (no passport required).