Video Games

Biomutant looks mighty fine running on PS5 & Xbox Series X

By Chris Moyse
Destructoid
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a lengthy period of hyped and hushed development, THQ Nordic's epic open-world adventure Biomutant is almost upon us. The environmentally friendly journey of an ever-adaptive mammalian warrior will finally launch, May 25, on PS4, PC, and Xbox One. While no next-gen edition exists, developer Experiment 101 has released two...

www.destructoid.com
#Xbox Series X#Xbox One#Ps4#Thq Nordic#Open World
