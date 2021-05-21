newsbreak-logo
Akron, OH

Top 3 Best Places to Get Breakfast in Akron

Posted by 
Jacob Willis
Jacob Willis
 3 days ago

It's early in the morning, you're lying in bed, and your stomach is growling. You don't want to cook this morning. Cereal isn't going to cut it, either. The good news is that Akron has some incredible options for breakfast. Here are the top three choices for a great breakfast in Rubber City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wVyts_0a6rUE8v00
brunch with fruitsPhoto by Brooke Lark on Unsplash

Fred's Diner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TBmiP_0a6rUE8v00
brunchPhoto by Heather Ford on Unsplash

This old-school diner is a classic in Akron. Fred's is well-known for the best breakfasts in Akron. They are opened from Friday to Sunday from 3 am to 3pm, with breakfast available all day. Their hashbrowns are delicious, and their eggs are also a must try as they are always cooked to perfection. The helpful staff is quick to pour hot coffee in your cup . If you're looking for a lunch instead of breakfast, they also have an incredible spinach salad and awesome burgers too.

To learn more about this location, you can visit their website here.

Valley Cafe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O924a_0a6rUE8v00
poach eggs with smoked salmon and capresPhoto by John Baker on Unsplash

The Valley Cafe is a great location to enjoy a copious breakfast. I love their Farmer's omelet. It's a great good source of proteins to start the day with energy. When I want to really treat myself, I choose on the Chef's recommendation selection, the Traditional Eggs Benedict with an English muffin topped with Canadian bacon, 2 poached eggs, and hollandaise sauce. it's delightful! The Breakfast bowl and Breakfast burritos are my favorites options to start the day. Their coffee is always fresh and hot. The restaurant's mission is to deliver a great service and the best food so you'll come back with friends.

You can check their menu here.

The Blue Door Cafe & Bakery

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B46Gl_0a6rUE8v00
croque-madameofficial website from Blue Door Cafe

Blue Door doesn't look like a breakfest destination. In fact, there isn't even a sign. It's just a smaller resaurant with a blue door. You'll likely know you're at the right place because the parking lot is always full and there is often a line out the door. Is it worth the wait? Absolutely! This French cuisine restaurant is one of my favorite places to enjoy a great brunch. The dedicated kitchen team is lead by a U.S. Marine who is proud to deliver the best food around.

On the Brunch Specialties Menu, I highly recommend the south tirolean breakfast spätzle. It's a traditional spätzle sauteed in a rich carbonara with organic corn, leeks, blistered tomatoes, & red & golden beets, and crispy pork belly lardons (humanely raised, antibiotic-free berkshire pork) and poached free-range brown egg. I'm getting hungry just writing about this.

To learn more about this location, you can visit their website here.

There you have it. Those are the top 3 locations to get a great breakfast in the Akron area. Have you visited one of these restaurants so far? Let me know in the comments.

Jacob Willis

Jacob Willis

