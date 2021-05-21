newsbreak-logo
Nebraska State

SNAP benefits temporarily expanded in Nebraska

North Platte Post
North Platte Post
 1 day ago

More Nebraskans temporarily are eligible for the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as food stamps, after passage of a bill May 20. Nebraska families making up to 165 percent of the federal poverty level are eligible for SNAP benefits under LB108, introduced by Sen. John McCollister of Omaha. Previously, a family was eligible for the program with a gross income of 130 percent or less of FPL and an adjusted net income — after deducting expenses such as housing and child care — of 100 percent of FPL or less.

