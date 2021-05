After the company allegedly dismissed the exploit, a security researcher highlighted a Facebook vulnerability exposing millions of user email addresses. The anonymous researcher created a video demonstrating a tool that can link Facebook accounts to their email addresses. The tool can process up to five million email addresses per day. — The security expert said they reported the bug to Facebook before going public. They made the Facebook Email Search v1.0 tool and posted the video after the social giant allegedly told them it didn't think the exploit was "important" enough to be fixed. The tool exploited a front-end vulnerability.