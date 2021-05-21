Letter | U.S. blind to what’s behind Israel’s latest conflict

Israeli fighters continued to attack Gaza on Tuesday, and Palestinian protesters struck the streets of cities on the west coast and elsewhere, causing rockets to resume firing on Israel. Thousands gathered in various towns on the west coast, including Ramallah and Hebron. After many Palestinian groups, including Hamas militants in Gaza and Fata on the west bank of the Jordan River, demanded a large-scale strike on Tuesday, “Palestinian political leaders’ top priority is to criminalize Israel against the people of Gaza. To stop the slaughter. “Wasel Abu Youssef, a member of the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) Executive Committee in Lamara, told CNN on Tuesday. Israel partially closed the West Bank on Tuesday, Israel. Security sources told CNN. Palestinian construction workers with work permits were allowed to enter Israel. Israeli air strikes continued overnight until Tuesday. The Israeli Defense Forces said the tunnel system in northern Gaza. , Hamas’s residence, targeted anti-tank forces in the city of Gaza, and said fighter attacks on nine rocket launch sites in Gaza on Tuesday. The latest rocket launched from Gaza was killed. Two Thai workers in southern Israel said on Tuesday, hours after an Israeli air strike knocked down a six-story building on Palestinian territory that housed a bookstore and education center, showing signs of a waning war. Instead, Palestinians throughout the region went on strike in a rare collective action against Israeli policy. Violence broke out in protests on the west bank of the occupied Jordan River, including the city of Lamara. Hundreds of Palestinians went to Israel Burned tires and threw stones at military checkpoints. The army fired tear gas canisters at the crowd, and protesters picked up some of them and threw them back. One protester killed. More than 70 people were injured-including 16 from live fire-a city in clashes with Israeli forces such as Ramara, Bethlehem and Hebron, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. Israeli forces have two soldiers on their feet. He said he was injured in the shooting. Zenest was a rare show of unity between Israeli Palestinian citizens, who make up 20% of the population, and Israeli citizens of the territory seized by Palestinians in 1967. After the confusion of joint violence in Israel and protests across the West Bank last week, the conflict could be further exacerbated, killing 61 children and 36 women. At least 213 Palestinians were killed in more than 1,440 people, including at least 213. According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, the number of injured did not divide into fighters and civilians. Hamas and the Islamic Holy War have at least 20 in combat. Although human fighters are said to have been killed, Israel states that the number is at least 160. In Israel, 12 people were killed, including a 5-year-old boy and soldiers. Ongoing rocket attack. The fighting has been fierce since the war between Israel and Hamas in 2014, but efforts to stop it have so far been stalled. Egyptian mediators are trying to negotiate a ceasefire, but the United States has stopped demanding an immediate suspension of hostilities, and Israel has vowed to put pressure on it so far. The media. Israel states that it has caused enormous damage to Hamas’ military infrastructure, including a vast network of radical tunnels called the “metro.” The World Health Organization said in a new report that Israeli airstrikes and shelling damaged at least 18 hospitals and clinics and completely destroyed one medical facility. Almost half of all essential medicines in the territory are deficient. He said bombing of major roads, including the road leading to the major Shifa Hospital, hindered the movement of ambulances and supply vehicles. More than 41,000 refugee Palestinians have called for evacuation from a UN school in Gaza, which is already struggling to deal with the outbreak of the coronavirus. Diplomatic negotiations So far, attempts to ceasefire negotiations between the parties to the war have proven difficult. A phone call with Netanyahu and “discussed US involvement with Egypt and other partners for that purpose,” the White House read the phone’s description. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his envoy contacted Palestinian and Arab region leaders on Tuesday, while Egypt and Qatar’s efforts to mediate the ceasefire refused to seek a ceasefire, while the Biden administration quietly diplomacy. I kept calling it. Hamas’ senior leader, who is directly aware of the mediation efforts, told CNN on Sunday. One obstacle is Israel’s claim that Hamas must start a ceasefire, which must start at least three hours before Israel. Hamas flatly rejected the proposal, Hamas leaders said. CNN contributed to this report.