It was semi-finals day in Lyon on Saturday, as Stefanos Tsitsipas and Cameron Norrie both booked their spots in Sunday’s final. In the first match of the day in Lyon, it was a tough battle as Tsitsipas and Lorenzo Musetti faced off. It was the second meeting between the two, as Tsitsipas now holds a 2-0 head-to-head advantage over the 19-year-old from Italy. After losing the first set 6-3, Tsitsipas recovered quickly with a 6-3 score line of his own in the second set. Tsitsipas then ran away with the third set, taking it 6-0 and the match along with it.