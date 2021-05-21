newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Cruz, CA

Letter | Support House measure opposing Israel policies

By Letters to the Editor
Santa Cruz Sentinel
 21 hours ago

I urge Congressman Panetta to support H.R. 2590: “To promote and protect the human rights of Palestinians living under Israeli military occupation and to ensure that United States taxpayer funds are not used by the government of Israel to support the military detention of Palestinian children, the unlawful seizure, appropriation, and destruction of Palestinian property and forcible transfer of civilians in the West Bank, or further annexation of Palestinian land in violation of international law.” It costs U.S. taxpayers $8 million per day to maintain the killing and destruction in Gaza and the brutal land grab in the West Bank.

www.santacruzsentinel.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Cruz, CA
Local
California Government
Santa Cruz, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#West Bank#Government Policies#Palestinian Property#U S Law#House#H R#Palestinian Land#Palestinian Children#International Law#United States#Gaza#Civilians#Verification Purposes#Anonymous Letters#Destruction#Taxpayers#Congressman Panetta#Forcible Transfer#Appropriation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Human Rights
News Break
Foreign Policy
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Palestine
Related
Santa Cruz, CASanta Cruz Sentinel

Santa Cruz Muslims shed light on crisis in Palestine

SANTA CRUZ — During one of the most challenging Ramadan seasons in history, local Muslims are calling for the end of U.S. military aid to Israel after 200 people have been killed in Gaza during the Palestinian crisis. “We could talk about what’s going on in Palestine between Palestinians and...
California Statecapitolweekly.net

Pro-recall forces seek to cancel California’s progress

With the signatures tallied and the threshold for recall election met, media attention will soon shift to the campaign ahead. Will an embattled Gov. Gavin Newsom be able to persuade voters that he deserves to stay? Will an ambitious Democrat break party ranks and seek to position themselves as an alternative to Newsom? Will the election devolve into the cacophonous circus that we saw during the recall of Gov. Gray Davis in 2003?
California StateValley News

California, RivCo to keep mask requirement another month

California, RS County to Keep Mask Requirement Another Month RIVERSIDE (CNS) - California will wait until June 15 to align witfederal guidance that no longer requires people who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus to wear face coverings, officials said Monday, May 1. The June date is when Gov. Gavin Newsom said he intends to lift most virus-related restrictions, barring setbacks. "On June 15, California plans to implement the CDC's guidelines around masking to allow fully vaccinated Californians to go without a mask in most indoor settings. This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while we continue our relentless focus on delivering vaccines, particularly in underserved communities," state Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly.
Santa Cruz, CAindybay.org

Stay Away Ordinance Casts Long Shadow

The decision by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeal in Martin v. Boise (formerly Bell v. Boise) held that the Cruel and Unusual Punishments Clause of the Eighth Amendment precluded the enforcement of a statute prohibiting sleeping outside against homeless individuals with no access to alternative shelter. The panel also held that, as long as there is no option of sleeping indoors, the government cannot criminalize indigent, homeless people for sleeping outdoors on public property on the false premise they had a choice in the matter. That ruling specifically addressed so-called “camping” violations as well as those offenses generally classified as “disorderly conduct”. But, many homeless activists fear that law enforcement will turn to other inaptly named "quality of life" violations as means to prevent the unsheltered from sleeping in public. While statistics have not emerged that clearly support this suspicion, it is well to remember that the City of Santa Cruz continues to carry the onerous “stay away” ordinance on its books and the punitive provisions of that ordinance remain in full force and effect. The ordinance applies to any property maintained by the City's Parks and Recreation Department and provides that:
Santa Cruz, CAlookout.co

Santa Cruz heads toward a district-based system for city council representation

Santa Cruz will soon kick-start a process to divide the city into seven voting districts ahead of the November 2022 election. City councilmembers unanimously approved a timeline Tuesday afternoon for a transition from at-large city council elections to district-based ones. The districting effort has been simmering for years, and gained steam in February 2020 with the threat of a lawsuit under the California Voting Rights Act (CVRA).
Santa Cruz, CAlookout.co

Morning Lookout: New homeless ordinance gets first nod, why is our county excluded from state’s emergency drought plan?

Good Morning! It’s Wednesday, May 12, and it will be a cloudy one today with a high of 65. Last night, the Santa Cruz City Council gave initial approval to a new, more restrictive camping ordinance that is replacing the highly controversial and recently nixed “temporary outdoor living ordinance.” Meanwhile, Cabrillo College is finally reinstating its football program in 2022 after a two-year hiatus after sanctions were imposed when a coach helped players secure housing. On the environmental beat, Gov. Gavin Newsom earlier this week declared drought emergencies in all but 17 counties in the state — and ours was among those left out. We explore why this morning.
Santa Cruz County, CApajaronian.com

Monolith installations urge community to vaccinate against Covid-19

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY—Over the past few weeks, monolith displays urging residents to get vaccinated against Covid-19 have popped up across Santa Cruz County. The installations were organized by Crush Covid, a local group of volunteers made up of retired women (many with backgrounds in healthcare), and young people from UC Santa Cruz and local nonprofits. The group aims to help the county reach herd immunity, which will occur when 80-85% of county residents are fully vaccinated.