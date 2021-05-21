Letter | No monolithic Jewish voice on hostilities
We just want to be sure that the Santa Cruz community is aware that there is a great variety of opinion among local Jews regarding the current hostilities between Israel and Gaza, and about the Israel/Palestine situation in general. Just as there is no monolithic Black voice, Latinx voice, or “American” voice, there is no monolithic Jewish voice, despite what one might think reading the “Israel can never be wrong” letters that often appear in the Sentinel.www.santacruzsentinel.com