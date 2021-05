SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry had 34 points and seven assists and the Golden State Warriors raced past the Oklahoma City Thunder 118-97 on Thursday night. The Warriors moved into eighth place in the Western Conference, a half-game ahead of Memphis. Mychal Mulder added 25 points in just 20 minutes off the bench, making seven 3-pointers in 13 attempts. Andrew Wiggins had 18 points and seven rebounds. Ty Jerome scored 23 points to lead the Thunder and Darius Bazley added 22. They have lost five straight and 19 of 20. The Warriors took control in the second quarter, using a 15-2 run to take a 61-49 lead. Golden State led by as many as 25.The teams will meet again Saturday night at Chase Center.