newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Adenovirus: After 40 years, a call to arms

cshl.edu
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHumans with the common cold can often blame adenoviruses for causing the infection. But at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL), the adenovirus is celebrated as a modern molecular biology workhorse. These viruses are packets of DNA that enter mammalian cells and hijack cellular machinery to produce viral proteins. Decades ago, adenoviruses and their relatives were studied and then redesigned into harmless protein-making vehicles. Such innovative basic research conducted at CSHL provided a foundation for today’s applications, including adenovirus-based COVID-19 vaccines.

www.cshl.edu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna Replication#Cell Research#Common Cold#Cell Biology#Human Cells#Systems Biology#Human Biology#Human Tissue#Cshl#Dean Of Academic Affairs#New Yorkers#Rna#Boston University#Northeastern University#Hhmi#New England Biolabs#Adenovirus Vectors#Virus Research#Dna Tumor Viruses#Molecular Biologists
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
News Break
Public Health
Related
Sciencedrugtargetreview.com

Computational modelling reveals SARS-CoV-2 mutation ‘hotspots’

A new modelling method could be used as a surveillance tool to monitor emerging infectious SARS-CoV-2 variants, scientists say. A new study from New York University, US, and NYU Abu Dhabi, UAE, has used computational modelling to assess the biological significance of SARS-CoV-2 Spike (S) protein mutations, uncovering versions of the virus that bind more tightly or resist antibodies – offering a promising public health surveillance tool.
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Brain Development Harmed by Viruses in Our Genome

Neurons on the right have lost their function and show a different phenotype. Credit: Michelle Vincendeau/ Helmholtz Zentrum München. Since our ancestors infected themselves with retroviruses millions of years ago, we have carried elements of these viruses in our genes - known as human endogenous retroviruses, or HERVs for short. These viral elements have lost their ability to replicate and infect during evolution, but are an integral part of our genetic makeup. In fact, humans possess five times more HERVs in non-coding parts than coding genes. So far, strong focus has been devoted to the correlation of HERVs and the onset or progression of diseases. This is why HERV expression has been studied in samples of pathological origin. Although important, these studies do not provide conclusions about whether HERVs are the cause or the consequence of such disease.
SciencePosted by
TheConversationAU

Taking one for the team: 6 ways our cells can die and help fight infectious disease

We have all heard of COVID-19, the flu and bacterial infections. But what is actually happening to our cells when we contract these diseases? Many of our body’s cells don’t live to tell the tale. But cell death isn’t necessarily a bad thing — in fact, the death of infected cells can provide a sacrificial mechanism to stop pathogens in their tracks before they can spread through our body.
ScienceNature.com

SARS-CoV-2 mutations, vaccines, and immunity: implication of variants of concern

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 203 (2021) Cite this article. In a recent study published in Nature, Wang et al.1 investigated the neutralizing activities of antibodies elicited by COVID-19 mRNA vaccines and natural infection with SARS-CoV-2 against SARS-CoV-2 variants. The devastating impact of the ongoing COVID-19...
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

SARS-CoV-2 May May Not Insert Genetic Material Into Human DNA

The virus that causes COVID-19, which scientists refer to as SARS-CoV-2, likely does not integrate its genetic material into the genes of humans, according to a study published in the Journal of Virology. A separate study recently reported the virus's genetic material was found to have integrated into human DNA...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Modeling SARS-CoV-2 spike/human ACE2 complex identifies high-affinity variants that cause greater transmissibility

The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), continues to spread across the globe. The virus has infected over 165 million people worldwide, and of those, over 3.43 million have died. SARS-CoV-2 is a virus of the species severe acute respiratory syndrome-related coronavirus (SARSr-CoV). It appears to have zoonotic origins and exhibits close genetic affinity to bat coronaviruses.
ScienceMedicalXpress

New vaccine blocks COVID-19 and variants, plus other coronaviruses

A potential new vaccine developed by members of the Duke Human Vaccine Institute has proven effective in protecting monkeys and mice from a variety of coronavirus infections—including SARS-CoV-2 as well as the original SARS-CoV-1 and related bat coronaviruses that could potentially cause the next pandemic. The new vaccine, called a...
Medical ScienceNews-Medical.net

Scientists discover novel defensive response to SARS-CoV-2

Scientists from Hokkaido University have discovered a novel defensive response to SARS-CoV-2 that involves the viral pattern recognition receptor RIG-I. Upregulating expression of this protein could strengthen the immune response in COPD patients. In the 18 months since the first report of COVID-19 and the spread of the pandemic, there...
WorldNaturalNews

German microbiologist calls coronavirus pandemic a “fake”

(Natural News) German microbiologist Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi called the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic a fake. “The pandemic is a fake. It was based on a PCR test that was highly fallible. That means, dangerously inaccurate … giving false-positive data that unfortunately was taken as main diagnostic criteria,” Dr. Bhakdi told the New American magazine’s Senior Editor Alex Newman in a recent interview. “People who are not ill are tested with a test that is lying most of the time.”
ScienceWHAS 11

Antibiotic-resistant 'superbugs' could be the next big health threat. Beneficial viruses could be the solution

The CDC says 2.8 million Americans are infected by antibiotic-resistant bacteria every year. These so-called “superbugs” often baffle doctors, and can quickly kill. Elaine Blake of Calvert County, Maryland, lost her 81-year-old mother Lou Ruth Blake, her 58-year-old brother Lowell Frederick Blake and 56-year-old sister Venessa Blake to just such a superbug a decade ago.
Agriculturethepigsite.com

Philippines to study Ivermectin’s ability to prevent ASF infections

The research team was created with Special Order (SO) 310, issued by Agriculture Secretary William Dar. Secretary Dar told the research team to “prepare research proposals on the use of Ivermectin, ASF Buster, Cloud Feed and other potential products,” to combat the spread of ASF. The inter-agency group would also...
ScienceNature.com

Transcriptomics identifies STAT3 as a key regulator of hippocampal gene expression and anhedonia during withdrawal from chronic alcohol exposure

Alcohol use disorder (AUD) is highly comorbid with depression. Withdrawal from chronic alcohol drinking results in depression and understanding brain molecular mechanisms that drive withdrawal-related depression is important for finding new drug targets to treat these comorbid conditions. Here, we performed RNA sequencing of the rat hippocampus during withdrawal from chronic alcohol drinking to discover key signaling pathways involved in alcohol withdrawal-related depressive-like behavior. Data were analyzed by weighted gene co-expression network analysis to identify several modules of co-expressed genes that could have a common underlying regulatory mechanism. One of the hub, or highly interconnected, genes in module 1 that increased during alcohol withdrawal was the transcription factor, signal transducer and activator of transcription 3 (Stat3), a known regulator of immune gene expression. Total and phosphorylated (p)STAT3 protein levels were also increased in the hippocampus during withdrawal after chronic alcohol exposure. Further, pSTAT3 binding was enriched at the module 1 genes Gfap, Tnfrsf1a, and Socs3 during alcohol withdrawal. Notably, pSTAT3 and its target genes were elevated in the postmortem hippocampus of human subjects with AUD when compared with control subjects. To determine the behavioral relevance of STAT3 activation during alcohol withdrawal, we treated rats with the STAT3 inhibitor stattic and tested for sucrose preference as a measure of anhedonia. STAT3 inhibition alleviated alcohol withdrawal-induced anhedonia. These results demonstrate activation of STAT3 signaling in the hippocampus during alcohol withdrawal in rats and in human AUD subjects, and suggest that STAT3 could be a therapeutic target for reducing comorbid AUD and depression.