Melvin Gordon out to prove he's still a 'high-caliber back' amid competitive Broncos RB room

Broncos two-time Pro Bowl running back Melvin Gordon﻿ joins Michael Robinson and Brian Baldinger to talk about the time he, ﻿Melvin Ingram﻿ and Antonio Gates missed the team bus and had to cab it to the stadium (1:55). Baldy wonders if Ingram still believes he's all-world at every position (3:50). MRob and Flash talk about what a capacity crowd at Mile High Stadium is going to be like (4:48). What did Gordon think when he heard the ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿to Denver rumors (6:50)? And did he actually predict that ﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿ would be a Bronco (9:10)? What's up with ﻿Drew Lock﻿? MRob wants to know and Gordon says he told Drew to "fake it 'til you make it" (9:48), and that competition with Bridgewater will be good for him. Baldy asks what lessons he learned from ﻿Philip Rivers﻿ (12:19), and then asks Gordon to talk about that stout Broncos defense and the return of Von Miller (13:30). MRob wants to know if Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur will be getting Gordon the ball through the air (16:20), and Baldy wants to know how well Gordon treats his blockers (18:26). Speaking of blockers, what does Gordon think of Broncos rookie center, and fellow Wisconsinite, ﻿Quinn Meinerz﻿ (20:40)?