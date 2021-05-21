newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Catholic school board firms up next capital priorities list

By Jessica Owen
barrietoday.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA new elementary school in south-end Barrie made the cut of the Catholic school board’s next priorities. During the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board meeting on May 19, trustees were presented with the ranked capital priorities list that will be presented to the province ahead of the May 21 deadline to submit.

www.barrietoday.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary School#Catholic Schools#Business School#Board Of Trustees#Residential School#New Tecumseth#Essa Clearview#Bradford West Gwillimbury#Capital Priority Funding#Priorities Addresses#Board Staff#Top Priority#Student Accommodation#Residential Growth#Business Cases#Enrolment#Accommodation Pressure#Midland#Facility Condition#Southern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Yankton, SDYankton Daily Press

School Board To Mull FCA Firm Selection

At its Monday meeting, the Yankton School Board is expected to consider selection of an architectural firm to conduct a Facilities Condition Assessment (FCA) with an emphasis on early childhood education. Three firms presented qualifications and proposals Tuesday for scope of services to conduct an FCA with an emphasis on...
Educationthechronicle-online.com

Catholic school board chooses superintendent as new director

A superintendent with the London District Catholic school board was named to the board’s top job Monday night. Vince Romeo takes over as director of education on Aug. 1 after five years as superintendent of education for the board that has 22,000 students. “It is an honour and blessing for...
Waukegan, ILChicago Tribune

Waukegan school board president’s top priority is a return to normalcy

Waukegan Community School Unit District 60 Board of Education President Brandon Ewing said his top priority in the months ahead will be helping things in the district return to normal after more than a year of disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Before dealing with any academic deficiencies which arose...
EducationVermilion Standard

Catholic, public schools continuing online schools next year

Fort McMurray’s Catholic and public school divisions will continue offering online learning next year, after school leaders in both boards declared their programs a success. COVID-19 numbers forced both school divisions to regularly move students and staff in and out of the classroom this past school. But for 270 Catholic school students and 520 public school students, online learning never stopped after schools closed in March 2020.
Sebring, FLmidfloridanewspapers.com

School Board approves big project list

SEBRING — The School Board of Highland County approved nearly $20 million in capital projects for 2021-22 including many air conditioning upgrades and expanding a school cafeteria. The project list is bolstered with $10,188,970 in CARES Act funding, which includes $2,552,000 to replace windows in buildings at Avon and Woodlawn...
Maryville, TNDaily Times

Maryville school board approves 3.5% raise for next year

Maryville City Schools employees will see a 3.5% raise, in addition to step increases, under the 2021-22 budget the school board passed Monday, May 10. The Board of Education passed a nearly $58.4 million general operating budget, about $2 million more than the budget for this year. The raise will...
Concordia Parish, LANatchez Democrat

School board taps employee to be next superintendent

VIDALIA — The Concordia Parish School Board has selected Toyua Watson to be the next Superintendent of Concordia Parish School District. Watson is a graduate of Ferriday High School and has served as director of secondary education in Concordia Parish since 2018. She obtained her master’s degree in education from...
Illinois StateQuad Cities Onlines

State Board of Education calls for in-person learning next school year

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois State Board of Education unanimously passed a resolution Wednesday calling on all public schools to return to in-person learning during the upcoming school year. The resolution doesn’t institute any mandates or requirements for Illinois schools to follow, but shows unified support from ISBE for an upcoming...
Lexington, KYWTVQ

Fayette school board to get superintendent ‘short list’ May 17

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County Public Schools are a step closer to announcing finalists for a new superintendent. Meanwhile, middle school students and their families soon will have access to a vaccination clinic after the Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer COVID vaccine for use on 12- to 15-year-olds.
Valdosta, GAValdosta Daily Times

Lowndes school board preps for next year

VALDOSTA – The Lowndes Board of Education set its sights on preparing for the 2021-22 academic year with the approval of a tentative budget, related resources and a removal of the mask requirement. The mask requirement will be removed across the Lowndes County School System starting June 1 and it...
North Caldwell, NJnewjerseyhills.com

North Caldwell school board OKs budget up less than 1%

NORTH CALDWELL – The Board of Education approved a $15.6 million budget for the 2021-22 school year at its meeting Wednesday, April 28. The meeting was held online because of the coronavirus pandemic. The local tax levy of about $13.6 million is up about 0.54 percent from a year earlier.
Ann Arbor, MIannarborwithkids.com

May 19 Ann Arbor Public Schools Board of Education Meeting Notes

You can watch the meeting live on Zoom or on Xfinity Channel 18. The district typically posts the recording split into segments the day after the meeting. Note: We will update it throughout the meeting. Please excuse any typos, misspellings, errors (hopefully minor), etc. A summary will be added after the meeting.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Priority enrollment launches at Baltimore City schools

Starting May 10, you can sign your Priority 1 pre-K and kindergarten student up for a Baltimore City school. The programs are open to all eligible City Schools families. Due to limited space, City Schools uses a priority system to enroll pre-k children. For kindergarten, every child who turns five by September 1 must be enrolled in school according to state law.
EducationSmirs Interior News

SD54 School Board Report

SCHOOL BOARD MEETING – April 27. Staffing: Tentatively, staffing levels will be very similar to the past year but with a small reduction in enrollment, there will be a small reduction in staffing. The district continues to receive applications from a number of certified teachers moving to the area and interested in positions for the upcoming year.
Teton County, WYJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

School board to take up big slate of issues Wednesday

School board watchers, buckle up, Wednesday’s meeting is going to be a meaty one. After several months in which the Teton County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees considered two or three action items at each meeting, the board has eight things to vote on at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Included in that heavy slate are a few thorny issues.
Educationwashingtoncounty.news

Students and staff recognized at school board meeting

Washington County School Board members took a moment to recognize the accomplishments of several staff and students during the May 11 board meeting. With Friday, May 7 recognized nationally as “School Lunch Hero Day”, school board members took a moment to honor Washington County’s own lunchroom heroes, reporting that the staff of 26 workers across the district have served more than 200,000 meals to students since March. WCSD lunchroom staff are: Trinity Ramey, Sandra Hicks, Dianne Monroe, Alisha Weeks, Rosa Maldonado, Beverly Simmons, Mary Syfrett, Florence Harmon, Patricia Potter, Colin Dean, Christian Heistand, Mary McCary, Cindy Graber, Tamara Riley, Nancy Carter, Denise Hall, Equilla Brown, Julie Morris, Jessica Smith, Dawn Bear, Bethany Steverson, Samantha Carroll, Christy Barnes, and Katie Compton.
EducationOCRegister

Catholic schools outperform public schools in reading and math

Here is one demonstrable fact about the difference between Catholic and public schools: Students who study at Catholic schools do better in reading and math. We know this because students who attended Catholic elementary schools in 2019 tested better in mathematics and reading than students who attended public schools. The...
Lawrestorationnewsmedia.com

Law firm's contract divides school board

In a 4-3 vote, the Wilson County Board of Education agreed on Monday to sign a four-year contract wi... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.