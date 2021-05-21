Catholic school board firms up next capital priorities list

Washington County School Board members took a moment to recognize the accomplishments of several staff and students during the May 11 board meeting. With Friday, May 7 recognized nationally as “School Lunch Hero Day”, school board members took a moment to honor Washington County’s own lunchroom heroes, reporting that the staff of 26 workers across the district have served more than 200,000 meals to students since March. WCSD lunchroom staff are: Trinity Ramey, Sandra Hicks, Dianne Monroe, Alisha Weeks, Rosa Maldonado, Beverly Simmons, Mary Syfrett, Florence Harmon, Patricia Potter, Colin Dean, Christian Heistand, Mary McCary, Cindy Graber, Tamara Riley, Nancy Carter, Denise Hall, Equilla Brown, Julie Morris, Jessica Smith, Dawn Bear, Bethany Steverson, Samantha Carroll, Christy Barnes, and Katie Compton.