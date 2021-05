When talking about household essentials, a chainsaw wouldn’t be the first thing to cross your mind. A huge piece of machinery designed to cut through almost anything is not something most households consider a necessity. Owning a chainsaw, however, makes life more convenient, especially if you are fond of cutting your own firewood or having DIY projects around the house. There are a lot of things to take into consideration when choosing which chainsaw to buy. What do you need the chainsaw for? What size is right for you? Which model should you go for? Worry not! We have compiled a list of all the important information you need to know about owning a chainsaw.