Interior design and technology – Hyundai Kona

Mercedes-Benz S-Class has been a staple of luxury saloons ever since it debuted in 1954 until Toyota came up with the Lexus brand and its first car, the LS 400 in 1989 and it changed the entire luxury market forever. Up until then, the Americans had options from Cadillac or the German manufacturers BMW and Mercedes to choose a good luxurious sedan from which were pretty costly. But since Toyota made the LS in Japan and their currency of Yen was falling against the USD every year, they could sell the car at a better price than either the beemer or the merc for far lower prices.