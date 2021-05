As California emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, the state's coffers are literally overflowing—and now federal taxpayers are about to kick-in another $27 billion. Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) announced last week that California expects to have a $75 billion budget surplus at the end of the state's current fiscal year. That would be a staggering total—an amount larger than the entire state budgets of 45 other states—even in the best of times. Coming on the heels of a year that saw state and local governments begging Congress for a bailout, however, it should also raise some serious questions about whether the $350 billion in aid included in the American Rescue Plan is really necessary.