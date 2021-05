If your vacuum just isn't cleaning the carpets like it was a few months ago, it might be time to grab some replacement vacuum canister bags. When your vacuum canister bag starts to fill up, you'll begin to notice issues with suction and more leftover debris on the carpet. If you want to ensure that your floors are actually getting clean, changing your canister bags is a great place to start. Every vacuum brand has its own replacement bags, and we've taken the liberty of outlining some of the best ones the market has to offer.