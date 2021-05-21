Mets Daily Prospect Report, 5/21/21: deCalvary is coming
*All results from games played on Wednesday, May 20, 2021. Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (3-12) SYRACUSE 5, LEHIGH VALLEY 3 (BOX) Syracuse starter Jerad Eickoff put the Triple-A Mets in a bind, getting them behind 3-0 due to a solo shot in the top of the second, and a two-run homer by former Mets' legend Ryan Cordell. He settled down after that, and ended up earning a quality start for his troubles, going 6 innings, giving up those three runs on five hits and three walks, striking out seven in the process.