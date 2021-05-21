Mets Daily Prospect Report, 5/21/21: deCalvary is coming

*All results from games played on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (2-6) SYRACUSE 4, WORCESTER 2 (BOX) After falling behind early, Quinn Brodey’s two-run homer in the third gave the Syracuse Mets a 2-1 lead that they held for most of the game. In the bottom of the seventh Oscar De La Cruz led off the inning with a walk and a single, putting the tying run in scoring position. Sure enough, Danny Santana singled into right to tie things up at 2-2. Things would not stay tied for long, as Johneshwy Fargas led off the eighth with a double and was driven in on a Brandon Druru sac fly a few batters later. Drew Ferguson added an insurance run in the ninth but it was not needed as Proven Closer™ Stephen Nogosek shut down the Woo Sox for his first save and Syracuse’s second win of the season.