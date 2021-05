NFL writer Sheil Kapadia of The Athletic published his latest NFL power rankings on Monday, with the Bucs topping the list. It should come as no surprise to see the Bucs atop many NFL power rankings at this time of the year. Especially as they were able to re-sign all 22 starters from their Super Bowl victory and all 31 players who managed to log at least 200 snaps in the 2020 season. Here is what Kapadia wrote about the Bucs’ placement: