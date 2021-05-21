newsbreak-logo
Man City 2021/22 Home Kit LEAKED on Official Puma Website

The shirt looks as expected, with the white strip along the rib cage and the homage to the famous 93:20 moment stitched in throughout the kit.

There have been a few different leaks of the home shirt, with earlier leaks suggesting that the blue shade of the kit could be far darker than any other modern Manchester City home editions.

However, newer leaks seem to be in agreement that it will indeed be the typical sky blue of Manchester City’s recent kits - which will almost certainly please fans who held some concern over the lack of tradition in regards to the colour scheme.

Interestingly, other leaks, including a fuzzy image of Phil Foden modelling the kit while on a promotional shoot, have shown that the top will be accompanied by sky blue shorts, and not the typical white that we see from most Manchester City home kits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ghDU_0a6rF5ou00
(via tw/ Isak Hedram)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fcmeD_0a6rF5ou00
(via tw/ Isak Hedram)

The home kit appears set to be joined by a white, rainbow themed away kit and a dark blue third kit sporting the words ‘Manchester City’ across the chest, as opposed to the club badge - as per recent leaks of the shirts.

