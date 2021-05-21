newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Court filing: Alabama prisons remain deadly, homicides increasing

By alabamanow
Posted by 
Alabama Now
Alabama Now
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AiF2s_0a6rF2Aj00

Alabama prisons remain deadly and dangerous two years after federal officials warned the state of unconstitutional conditions, the U.S. Department of Justice said, noting that inmate-on-inmate homicides have increased from already high levels.

Failed negotiations make it clear that Alabama will not voluntarily bring prisons into compliance and judicial intervention is needed, the Justice Department wrote Wednesday in an amended complaint in its ongoing lawsuit against the state.

The Justice Department sued Alabama in December after issuing findings in 2019 and 2020 warning that conditions in state lockups are so poor that they violate the U.S. Constitution.

“Since the United States notified the State of its findings, Alabama’s Prisons for Men have remained extremely overcrowded, prisoner-on-prisoner homicides have increased, prisoner-on-prisoner violence including sexual abuse has continued unabated, the physical facilities have remained inadequate, use of excessive force by security staff has remained common, and staffing rates have remained critically and dangerously low,” the amended complaint signed by Attorney General Merrick Garland stated.

In an emailed response, the Alabama Department of Corrections said the Justice Department is relying upon “anecdotal narratives” while ignoring the state’s efforts to improve conditions.

“The state remains, however, disappointed by the DOJ’s unwillingness to acknowledge the substantial investments and improvements made by the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) with the additional resources made available by Governor (Kay) Ivey and the Legislature,” a statement from the prison system read.

The state has increased funding to the prison system and boosted pay for correctional officers and created new categories of positions as part of an effort to increase staff. Ivey’s office is also pursuing the leasing of three large prisons that would replace aging and dilapidated facilities.

The lawsuit contends Alabama is violating the constitutional rights of prisoners, including the ban on cruel and unusual punishment, by failing to prevent excessive levels of prisoner-on-prisoner violence and sexual abuse, failing to protect prisoners from the use of excessive force by security staff and failing to provide safe conditions of confinement.

The state has acknowledged problems but denied that conditions are unconstitutional.

The Justice Department said the homicide rate in Alabama’s prisons for men in 2018 was more than seven times the national average for prisons and in fiscal year 2020 at least 16 prisoners were killed by other prisoners, according to available state data. Federal officials also said the prison system is not accurately reporting prison deaths.

The Justice Department said a prisoner at Kilby Correctional Facility died from multiple stab wounds to his head, abdomen, back, and arm, but the state classified the prisoner’s death as “natural.” A 2017 autopsy revealed a prisoner at Elmore Correctional Facility died from blunt force trauma to the head. ADOC classified the death as “natural.”

The filing listed a litany of incidents that federal officials said demonstrate a “pervasive pattern of life-threatening violence.” Those included that:

— A prisoner at Easterling Correctional Facility in February was stabbed multiple times by two other prisoners in the head, neck, and shoulders and had to be airlifted to a hospital.

— A prisoner at Easterling in August was seriously burned after another prisoner microwaved a mixture of baby oil, shaving powder and coffee granules and poured it on the victim’s face and body while he was sleeping.

— A 23-year-old prisoner was stabbed to death by another prisoner at Fountain Correctional Facility a day before he was scheduled to be released. The Associated Press reported Tuesday that was one of three inmate deaths in a single week from suspected inmate-on-inmate assaults.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Alabama Now

Alabama Now

Birmingham, AL
3K+
Followers
330
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Alabama Now is a statewide digital news source providing Alabamians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content. We strive to connect with Alabama residents on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including several Alabama community newspapers, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Alabama is our newsroom.

 https://alabamanow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Merrick Garland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Sexual Abuse#Federal Prison#State Prison#State Violence#State Court#Federal Court#The Justice Department#Prisons For Men#Doj#Adoc#The Associated Press#Alabama Prisons#Prison Deaths#Federal Officials#Incidents#Correctional Officers#Judicial Intervention#Prisoners#Confinement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Department of Justice
Related
Alabama StateMiddletown Press

3 inmates killed in 1 week as feds sue Alabama over prisons

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Three men died in apparent inmate-on-inmate assaults in less than one week in Alabama prisons, a spate of death that happened as the state faces a Justice Department lawsuit over prison violence and legislators seek more information from the troubled system. The deaths happened this month...
Alabama StateThe Decatur Daily

Judge dismisses suit seeking to block Alabama prison leases

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit that sought to block Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s plan to lease prisons that would be owned by private companies and operated by the state. Montgomery Circuit Judge Greg Griffin granted the state's motion to dismiss the lawsuit after rejecting...
Alabama StateWALA-TV FOX10

Alabama inmate killed in prison assault 1 day before release

ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — An inmate was killed in an assault inside an Alabama prison one day before he was scheduled to be released, prison officials confirmed. Ian Rettig, 23, died Tuesday after an “apparent inmate-on-inmate assault,” a spokeswoman for the Alabama Department of Corrections said in an email. Rettig...
Alabama StateTuscaloosa News

Fourth Alabama prisoner dies in May; family plans to sue

Myrna Brown knew something was wrong as soon as her son missed a phone call. It was rare for Larry Brown, incarcerated at Alabama's Bullock prison, to miss a call with his family. Then his sister tried to add money to his corrections spending account. His name was nowhere to...
Alabama Statealtoday.com

Judge hears arguments in lawsuit over Alabama prison leases

A judge said Friday that he will decide soon whether to let a lawsuit go forward challenging Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s plan to lease privately owned prisons. Montgomery Circuit Judge Greg Griffin heard arguments in the state’s request to dismiss the lawsuit that contends the plan violates state law because the massive $3 billion expenditure was not approved by the Alabama Legislature. Griffin indicated he would rule by Monday.
Alabama Statealreporter.com

Incarcerated Alabama man nearing release dies after assault

A 23-year-old man who was set to be released from prison died the day before his birthday, according to court records and the Alabama Department of Corrections. Ian Rettig was stabbed to death on Tuesday at Fountain Correctional Facility, a man incarcerated with Rettig told APR on Wednesday. The Escambia County Coroner’s Office confirmed Rettig’s death to APR on Thursday and said the cause of death was pending a full autopsy.
Alabama Statealreporter.com

Department of Justice: Alabama prisons still deadly, years after warnings

The U.S. Department of Justice in an amended complaint says the Alabama Department of Corrections and its leadership continue to fail to protect incarcerated men from physical and sexual violence and death, despite years of warnings from the federal government. The DOJ on Wednesday filed an amended complaint, first reported...
Alabama Stateeji.org

Third Murder in Alabama Prisons in a Single Week

EJI has confirmed the third homicide in Alabama’s prisons in a single week. We received reports that Regial Ingram was fatally stabbed in a population dormitory at Bullock Correctional Facility in Union Springs early in the morning on May 8. Mr. Ingram’s death is the 58th prison homicide in Alabama...
Limestone County, ALalreporter.com

Incarcerated man dies after assault at Limestone prison

A man serving a sentence at Limestone Correctional Facility died after being assaulted by another incarcerated man, and two days later, there was a separate stabbing incident between men in the prison that resulted in injuries, the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed to APR on Monday. The death, separate attack,...
Alabama Statewvtm13.com

Coroner IDs Alabama inmate found dead in his cell at Bessemer prison

BESSEMER, Ala. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the Alabama inmate who was found dead in his cell at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility on Sunday as as 48-year-old Collis McCaster. His cause of death wasn't released. McCaster was found unresponsive in his private cell by corrections staff...
Alabama StatePosted by
Shore News Network

Alabama cocaine traffickers heading to prison

MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA – Over the past several months, four men were sentenced to prison for drug trafficking in Houston County, announced Acting United States Attorney Sandra J. Stewart. The most recent sentencing occurred this week. On May 11, 2021, the final co-defendant in the case, 36-year-old Muta Bolden from Dothan,...
Alabama StateWSFA

Underwriters back out of Alabama prison construction project

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Three underwriters for Alabama’s prison construction plan have withdrawn from the project. The financing was obtained by prison giant CoreCivic, tapped to build and lease two of the three mega-prisons in the state. A spokesperson with the financial corporation STIFEL confirmed the information Monday. “This transaction...
PoliticsPosted by
Alabama Now

Alabama AG moves to impeach sheriff accused of malfeasance

The Alabama attorney general’s office said Friday it had started impeachment proceedings against Clarke County Sheriff Ray Norris, who was accused of multiple acts of malfeasance. Norris first came under investigation last year and papers were served on Friday, Attorney General Steve Marshall said in a statement. First elected in...
Alabama Statewvtm13.com

Alabama lawmakers react to passage of medical marijuana bill

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It is no longer a question of whether medical marijuana will become legal in Alabama, so the focus is now shifting to making it available to those in need. Watch the video above to hear what state lawmakers have to say about the process moving forward. Alabama...
Alabama StateAL.com

4 sentenced to federal prison after 25 kilos of cocaine delivered via 18-wheeler to southeast Alabama city

An Alabama man and three others from Texas have been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking in the southeastern part of the state. Muta Bolden, 36, of Dothan, was sentenced Tuesday to more than 10 years for his role in the crimes, according to Middle District of Alabama Acting U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Stewart. Bolden was also ordered to serve five years of supervised release after he completes his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.