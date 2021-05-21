newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

$20 million dollar bail set for man arrested in Alabama, accused of eluding authorities after killing Yale student

By alabamanow
Posted by 
Alabama Now
Alabama Now
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MWQIS_0a6rEwyB00

A Connecticut judge set $20 million bail Thursday for a man charged with killing a Yale graduate student and eluding authorities for three months before being arrested in Alabama, where officials said he was caught living under a fake name with $19,000 in cash, a passport and several cellphones.

Qinxuan Pan was extradited to Connecticut on Wednesday night and arraigned Thursday in New Haven Superior Court. He is charged with murder and larceny in connection with the fatal shooting of Kevin Jiang on a New Haven street on Feb. 6.

Pan’s lawyer, William Gerace, said Pan intends to plead not guilty to the charges. He said Pan, 30, has no criminal record and is an “affable” young man. Pan appeared during the hearing via video from a lockup.

“I can’t imagine him doing this crime … and I look forward to finding out the true facts,” Gerace said in a phone interview after the court hearing.

Pan, a researcher at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and an MIT graduate, was arrested in Montgomery, Alabama, on May 14. Authorities have not disclosed how they found him or what the motive for the shooting was.

Jiang, 26, had recently been engaged to be married. His fiancee, Zion Perry, graduated from MIT last year. Law enforcement officials have not disclosed any connections between Pan, Perry and the killing of Jiang.

Judge Brian Fischer set bail at $20 million and said if Pan manages to post it, he is prohibited from having any contact with a “protected person” with the initials Z.P.

Prosecutor Stacey Miranda said during the hearing that Pan rented an apartment in Montgomery under a false name and had $19,000 in cash, his father’s passport and several cellphones. She asked the judge to set bail at $50 million, saying Pan’s family is wealthy and he is a flight risk.

“The state believes his act of extreme violence, flight, the fact that he was very difficult to apprehend, the steps taken to elude law enforcement and his national and international ties prove he is an extreme danger to the community and a major flight risk,” Miranda said.

Jiang was found wounded by multiple gunshots and lying outside his car on a New Haven street at about 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 6. Local and international arrest warrants were issued, and U.S. marshals offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to Pan’s arrest.

Jiang, who grew up in Chicago, was a graduate student at Yale’s School of the Environment. He was an Army veteran who graduated from the University of Washington in Seattle in 2016 with a bachelor’s degree in environmental studies, according to an obituary prepared by his family.

Pan worked as a researcher in MIT’s computer science and artificial intelligence laboratory, according to his Facebook page. He is a U.S. citizen who was born in Shanghai, China. His last known address was in Malden, Massachusetts.

Alabama Now

Alabama Now

Birmingham, AL
3K+
Followers
330
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Alabama Now is a statewide digital news source providing Alabamians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content. We strive to connect with Alabama residents on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including several Alabama community newspapers, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Alabama is our newsroom.

 https://alabamanow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Government
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
Alabama State
Alabama Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Shooting#Yale School#Criminal Court#Criminal Law#State Court#To Plead Not Guilty#Court Hearing#New Haven Superior Court#Mit#Z P#Bail#Authorities#Man#Law Enforcement Officials#U S Marshals#Multiple Gunshots#Judge Brian Fischer#Chicago#Shanghai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Obituaries
Country
China
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Army
Related
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama Now

Alabama woman admits she stole $400K from doctor’s office, will serve federal prison time for crime

An Alabama woman was sentenced to federal prison Wednesday after she admitted to stealing nearly $400,000 from the doctor’s office where she worked and failing to pay taxes. Stephanie Hafley, also known as Stephanie A. Rooney, 53, from Wetumpka, Alabama, was sentenced to 22 months in prison Wednesday for embezzling nearly $400,000.00 from her employer and failing to pay taxes, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Stewart.
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama Now

Court filing: Alabama prisons remain deadly, homicides increasing

Alabama prisons remain deadly and dangerous two years after federal officials warned the state of unconstitutional conditions, the U.S. Department of Justice said, noting that inmate-on-inmate homicides have increased from already high levels. Failed negotiations make it clear that Alabama will not voluntarily bring prisons into compliance and judicial intervention...
Alabama StateHuron Daily Tribune

Alabama judge handling domestic cases accused of stalking

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama judge who handles domestic relations cases used fake social media accounts to harass people with cases before her, verbally abused office workers and lawyers and showed signs of drug use and mental instability, state judicial investigators alleged. A complaint against Jefferson County Circuit Judge...
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama Now

Alabama town magistrate stabbed in City Hall attack

A man who entered Bayou La Batre City Hall with plans to kill police officers on Tuesday stabbed the town magistrate, who also is the mayor’s wife, news outlets reported. Police Chief Scott Dagg told WALA-TV that a man walked into municipal offices for the coastal city of 2,500 and stabbed magistrate Marcia Barnes, the wife of Mayor Henry Barnes.
Alabama StateNY Daily News

Alabama family court judge accused of stalking, harassment

An Alabama family court judge is accused of cyber stalking and harassing people who complained about her behavior. Jefferson County Circuit Judge Nakita Blocton, who oversees domestic relations, used Facebook to send multiple harassing messages, according to a complaint filed on behalf of a litigant who appeared in her courtroom by the state’s Judicial Inquiry Commission.
Alabama StateNew Haven Register

Atlanta murder suspect caught in south Alabama

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (AP) — A man wanted for murder in Atlanta has been caught in south Alabama. Officials said Andre Thomas was arrested on Friday in Covington County, south of Montgomery. Last week, officials had said they were expanding the search for the 40-year-old Thomas to Alabama, saying they believed...
Alabama Statewtvy.com

Judge dismisses suit seeking to block Alabama prison leases

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit that sought to block Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s plan to lease prisons that would be owned by private companies and operated by the state. Montgomery Circuit Judge Greg Griffin granted the state’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit after rejecting...
Alabama StateNew York Post

Man wanted for murdering two reportedly shot and wounded Alabama cops

A man wanted for double murder in a dispute over a dog wounded four Alabama SWAT team cops before he was killed in a gun battle with police, according to a local report. The gunman opened fire on a man and woman during a squabble early Sunday morning at Brother Bryan Park at 10th Avenue South and Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard in Birmingham, AL.com reported.
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama Now

Alabama man convicted of stabbing man, dumping body in well

An Alabama man has been convicted of killing of a 72-year-old acquaintance whose body was found shot, stabbed and dumped in a well on the suspect’s property. A Lee County grand jury on Friday found Hubert Timothy Sprayberry, 59, guilty of intentional murder in the December 2019 slaying of James Edmund Clarke, The Opelika Auburn news reported.
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama Now

State audit critical of indicted Alabama prosecutor

A former Alabama prosecutor set for trial on ethics charges next month repeatedly failed to handle office finances properly and should have to repay money, a state audit found. Suspended Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes did not have procedures for handling cash or credit card transactions and failed to...
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama Now

Alabama man wanted for attempted murder arrested in Florida

An Alabama man wanted on attempted murder charges was arrested late Friday in Panama City, Fla. WDHN reports that the Bay County Sheriff’s Office arrested Dekeivon Okeith Lawton. Lawton currently has a warrant from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office in Dothan. He was booked into the Bay County Jail, where...
Alabama StateWHNT-TV

Study: Alabama one of the worst places for working moms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In a recent survey compiled by Wallethub, Alabama ranked as one of the worst places in the country for working mothers. In order to determine the best and worst states for working moms, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across three key dimensions: child care, professional opportunities, and work-life balance. Those dimensions were then evaluated using 17 relevant metrics weighted accordingly, which included categories such as day-care quality, gender pay gaps and parental leave policies, among others.