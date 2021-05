Hide your car, 9NEWS Meteorologist Cory Reppenhagen says that we could be in for some hail on Thursday. You may have noticed that it's felt a lot like Seattle this week, but here's a little — er, golf ball-sized — reminder that we are still in Colorado. Fortunately, 9NEWS' severe thunder storm risk forecast shows Fort Collins and Greeley in the green 'marginal' area, whereas out east, there is slightly more of a risk. While it doesn't look like we're about to be pummeled by falling sky ice here on the Front Range of Northern Colorado, it doesn't hurt to be prepared, because 'tis the season.