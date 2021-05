At the moment you feel that your life is no longer fit, healthy, active, energetic because of the uninvited or unusual changes in your mind, then it is quite obvious that you can easily get pissed off or lose hope of getting fit once again. And if we talk about mental health problems, then it is not just limited to stress, depression, anxiety, sleeping disorders, but it has a lot more to make you suffer and most people treat these problems like small issues or even they think that these issues can be cured with time and on their own.