Esteban Ocon said that Alpine are looking to “keep the momentum going” at the Spanish Grand Prix after a promising return to form in Portimao. The freshly rebadged Enstone outfit had looked out of the running for the best of the rest places during the opening two races of the season, picking up just two points in the process, but were far more competitive at the Algarve International Circuit last weekend, with Ocon and teammate Fernando Alonso seventh and eighth respectively.