It definitely appears that life is at least starting to return to normal in the U.S. after more than a year of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last Thursday Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said fully vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear masks, either outdoors or even indoors. Of course, there were many exceptions regarding crowded indoor settings such as planes, trains, buses, subways, prisons and homeless shelters. And while New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said his administration is reviewing the CDC guidelines, the indoor mask requirements remained in effect in the state through the weekend.