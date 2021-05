2022 Chevrolet Equinox cuts trims, prices, engine offerings

Official pricing for the updated 2022 Chevy Equinox crossover has been revealed. The 2022 Chevy Equinox will start at $26,995 in the United States including a $1,195 destination charge, according to a dealership order guide that was viewed by CarsDirect. This represents a price increase of $2,000 over the 2021 Equinox, although the reason for the price difference can be tied to the fact that the previous entry-level L trim has been discontinued for the 2022 model year. Going forward, the LS will serve as the entry-level trim, and GM has also taken $600 off of the base price of the LS for 2022, as the 2021 model-year Equinox LS was priced from $27,595.