Fiorentina return to action for the final midweek fixture of the year with the tantalizing prize of securing mathematical survival for next year with a win (or Benevento losing or drawing). Their opponent, however, is Cagliari, who are also desperate to stack up points. In 83 previous meetings, the Viola hold a W35 D23 L25 edge over the Isolani, including a W4 D2 L4 mark over their past 10 Serie A meetings. The reverse fixture ended with the Viola winning 0-1, so a win or draw will hand the good guys the tiebreaker in this one.