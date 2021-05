I went to my mom's house on Mother's Day to make a big breakfast for her. While I was in the kitchen whipping up a pound of bacon, a couple of ham/tomato/onion/cheese omelettes, some strawberry and blueberry pancakes and some strawberry/banana smoothies, I noticed that she had a gigantic piece of duct tape, rather unattractively spread across the cabinet doors under her sink. Needless to say, I thought that was rather odd. The women in my family are prone to eccentricities, so I initially just thought this was Step #1 on her journey to "the home." But, then it occurred to me. Oh, yeah! The dog.