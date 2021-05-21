newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Pope Francis to get first electric popemobile from U.S. firm Fisker

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sxt2L_0a6r76NU00
Pope Francis waves before leaving after the weekly general audience, in San Damaso courtyard, at the Vatican, May 19, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Los Angeles-based Fisker Inc (FSR.N) plans to supply the first pure electric vehicle for Pope Francis next year, it said on Friday, with features such as a solar roof and carpets made of recycled plastic bottles from the ocean.

Fisker will covert its all-electric Ocean sport utility vehicle for use by the pope, providing a retractable glass cupola and sustainable interior materials, such as the carpets.

Co-founders Henrik Fisker, formerly a designer for British luxury carmaker Aston Martin (AML.L), and Dr. Geeta Gupta-Fisker met the head of the Roman Catholic Church in Vatican City, the company said.

"I got inspired reading that Pope Francis is very considerate about the environment and the impact of climate change for future generations," said Fisker.

Production of the Ocean electric SUV is planned to start in November next year, through contract manufacturer Magna International Inc (MG.TO) in Europe.

The firm did not reveal the cost of the modified vehicle intended for the pope, but the Fisker Ocean starts at $37,499 in the United States, and 32,000 euros ($39,152) in Germany.

Last year, Francis received a hydrogen-powered Toyota Mirai sedan specially designed to ensure his mobility.

($1=0.8173 euros)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Reuters

Reuters

126K+
Followers
140K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henrik Fisker
Person
Pope Francis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Popemobile#Vatican City#U S Catholic#Fisker Inc#British#The Roman Catholic Church#Magna International Inc#Fisker Ocean#Co Founders Henrik Fisker#Toyota Mirai#Sedan#Company#Solar#United States#Climate Change#Europe#Production#Glass#Los Angeles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Toyota
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
Cars
Country
Germany
Related
Worldamericamagazine.org

Pope Francis calls for an end to clashes in Jerusalem

An Israeli police officer stands guard at the Damascus Gate to the Old City of Jerusalem after clashes at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, Friday, May 7, 2021. Palestinian worshippers clashed with Israeli police late Friday at the holy site sacred to Muslims and Jews, in an escalation of weeks of violence in Jerusalem that has reverberated across the region. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
BusinessBusiness Insider

Fisker Signs Deal With Foxconn To Manufacture Electric Vehicles

(RTTNews) - Electric car startup Fisker has signed framework agreements with Foxconn to jointly develop and manufacture new electric vehicles. Production on the vehicles, which will be sold under the Fisker brand name in North America, Europe, China and India, will begin in the U.S. by the end of 2023.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Fisker and Foxconn Sign Framework Agreements for Project PEAR; Confirming Manufacturing to Start in U.S. From Q4 2023

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (Fisker) – passionate creator of the world’s most sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions – today announced it has signed framework agreements with Hon Hai Technology Group (TWSE:2317) (Foxconn) supporting joint development and manufacturing related to Project ‘PEAR’ (Personal Electric Automotive Revolution), a program to develop a new breakthrough electric vehicle.
Religionwashingtoninformer.com

Pope Francis Holds First Public Audience Since November

Pope Francis spoke Wednesday to a crowd gathered outside of the Vatican, addressing a public audience for the first time since November. Approximately 300 people wearing masks sat outside in the Vatican’s San Damaso courtyard to hear the pontiff speak, CNN reported. Before attendees entered the courtyard, their temperatures were...
Religionfox44news.com

Pope taps fellow Jesuit to lead sensitive Hong Kong church

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis on Monday named a new bishop for Hong Kong, tapping the head of his own Jesuit order in the region, the Rev. P. Stephen Chow Sau-Yan, for the politically sensitive position that has been vacant for two years. Chow, a native of Hong Kong, was...
ReligionPosted by
Reuters

Pope Francis calls for end to fighting in Israel and Gaza

Pope Francis called on Sunday for an end to the conflict in Israel and Gaza, saying the deaths of so many innocent people in recent days, including children, was unacceptable. "I appeal for calm, and for those responsible to end the clamour of weapons and to take the path of peace," he said in a weekly address to faithful gathered in Saint Peter's Square.
Immigrationamericamagazine.org

Pope Francis is worried about population decline. The U.S. will need more pro-family and pro-immigrant policies to continue to grow.

As long as the United States has been a global superpower, there have been arguments that it has begun its inevitable decline. Different writers have described an economic, cultural, moral or military decline, but in April the Census Bureau pointed to a more literal definition. It estimated that from 2010 to 2020, the U.S. population grew at the slowest rate since the 1930s and at the second-slowest rate in the nation’s history. And this was before the Covid pandemic, during which the U.S. birth rate dropped for the sixth consecutive year and deaths outnumbered births in 25 states.
BusinessSFGate

Fisker soars as EV deal with Foxconn to include U.S. factory

Fisker Inc.'s existing agreement to develop an electric vehicle with Foxconn Technology Group will now include a factory in the U.S. The joint project -- codenamed Project PEAR -- is targeting a start of production in the U.S. by the fourth quarter of 2023, the companies said in a statement Thursday. The companies are considering multiple sites around the world to support eventual global manufacturing capacity of 250,000 units a year. The partners plan to unveil a prototype of their jointly developed car later this year.
CarsStreetInsider.com

Fisker (FSR) to Make Electric Vehicle for Pope Francis

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Fisker (NYSE: FSR) is set to develop the first all-electric vehicle for the Holy See, Pope Francis, after a historic visit to Vatican City. Fisker co-founders, Henrik Fisker and Dr. Geeta Gupta-Fisker, during a private audience with Pope Francis on Thursday, presented a vision for the design of an all-electric papal transport.
Lawprudentpressagency.com

Pope Francis Imposes a New Law “No More Privileges”!

Pope Francis introduced a new law that would criminalize crimes committed by cardinals and priests in the Vatican, as well as prosecution in other criminal cases. Pope Francis, the high priest of Catholic Christians around the world, lives in Vatican City, a European country. He worked to reform Vatican City...
Businessmbtmag.com

Fisker Gets Order for 700 Vehicles

On May 18, Fisker announced a new partnership with U.K.-based electric car subscription service Onto. The agreement calls for up to 700 vehicles to be delivered in 2023 and marks Fisker's first multi-vehicle reservation in the U.K. Onto will receive Fisker's Ocean electric SUV, which starts at $37,499 and includes...
Religionthedechained.com

Pope Francis Condemns Use Of Fossil Fuels By Tech Companies

The Pope of the Vatican City and head of the Catholic church has recently voiced out his concerns on Twitter on the need for the usage of highly polluting fossil fuel in the tech space to be replaced. This tweet is corroborating a recent Vatican encyclical written by Pope Francis...
CarsBusiness Insider

Fisker Set to Make First All-electric Papal Transport

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (Fisker) – passionate creator of the world's most sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions – is set to develop the first all-electric vehicle for the Holy See, Pope Francis, after a historic visit to Vatican City. Fisker co-founders, Henrik Fisker and Dr. Geeta Gupta-Fisker, during a private audience with Pope Francis on Thursday, presented a vision for the design of an all-electric papal transport.
BusinessWNCY

Fisker finalizes deal with Foxconn to make EVs in U.S. starting in 2023

DETROIT (Reuters) – Electric car maker Fisker Inc has finalized its vehicle-assembly deal with Foxconn Technology Co Ltd, including plans to open a U.S. plant in 2023, the companies said on Thursday. The plant’s location has not been identified, but Fisker Chief Executive Henrik Fisker said four states are under...
Carsmotor1.com

Fisker teases a bespoke Ocean Popemobile for His Holiness

The Pope will ride in a custom-made Fisker Ocean sometime in 2022. Henrik Fisker presented a sketch of the vehicle to Pope Francis in a private audience His Holiness in Vatican City. Unfortunately, Fisker's official rendering of this unique Ocean has some of the worst photoshop work ever from an...