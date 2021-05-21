Blocking Protein May Improve Hematopoiesis in Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) starts in the bone marrow, but often moves into the blood, as well. AML develops as the consequence of a series of genetic changes in a hematopoietic precursor cell. These changes alter normal hematopoietic growth and differentiation, resulting in an accumulation of large numbers of abnormal, immature myeloid cells in the bone marrow and peripheral blood. Previous studies in mice suggest that AML cells inhibit healthy hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells (HSPCs). A new study demonstrates how secreted cell factors, in particular a protein called transforming growth factor beta 1 (TGFβ1), leads to a breakdown of hematopoiesis in humans. The findings suggest that blocking TGFβ1 could improve hematopoiesis in AML patients.