Blocking Protein May Improve Hematopoiesis in Acute Myeloid Leukemia

MicroRNA-124 (miR-124) has been predicted as a tumor suppressor in esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC). However, factors contributing to miR-124 reduction remain unclear. Circular RNAs (circRNAs) are a new family of non-coding RNAs with gene regulatory potential via interacting with miRNAs. We predicted three circRNAs, including CircRNA_14359, CircRNA_2646, and CircRNA_129, that could interact with miR-124 by bioinformatics analysis and determined their expressions in ESCC tissues and adjacent normal tissues. We found that CircRNA_2646 was up-regulated in ESCC, negatively correlated with the expression of miR-124 and positively associated with TNM stage and lymph node metastasis of ESCC. Luciferase reporter assay showed that CircRNA_2646 interacted with miR-124 in ESCC Eca109 and TE-1 cells. Moreover, ectopical overexpression of CircRNA_2646 accelerated cell proliferation, migration, invasion, and epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition (EMT), but restoration of miR-124 abrogated these functions and promoted Bcl-2-dependent cell apoptosis. Furthermore, it was found that the oncogene Proteolipid Protein 2 (PLP2) was the target gene of miR-124. In Eca109 and TE-1 cells, restoration of miR-124 decreased the level of PLP2 and inhibited PLP2-induced cell proliferation, migration, invasion, and EMT, but enhanced cell apoptosis. The in vivo study confirmed that CircRNA_2646 promoted ESCC development by repressing miR-124 and activating PLP2. Taken together, we identified that CircRNA_2646 functioned as an inhibitor in miR-124 signaling pathway in ESCC for carcinogenesis and could be a promising target for ESCC therapy.