Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF), a company executing an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the United States and the United Kingdom, announced today that it intends to effect a reverse stock split of its common stock at a ratio of 1 post-split share for every 6 pre-split shares. The reverse stock split will become effective at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Staffing 360's common stock will continue to be traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol STAF and will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on Thursday, July 1, 2021.