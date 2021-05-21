newsbreak-logo
Neurodisease Insights May Be Gained by Focusing on a Mouse’s Tongue

Genetic Engineering News
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleScientists at Cornell University report that they have developed a method for studying the neuroscience of motor control in mice—by focusing on a mouse’s tongue when it licks a waterspout. The technique incorporates high-speed cameras and machine learning in a tractable experimental setup that opens the door for revealing mysteries of how the motor cortex works, and understanding the neural basis of related disorders like Parkinson’s disease, according to the research team.

