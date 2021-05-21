Neurodisease Insights May Be Gained by Focusing on a Mouse’s Tongue

NEW YORK — Researchers have identified hundreds of genes associated with autism spectrum disorder using a new "evolutionary action" prediction method. While a number of genes have already been tied to autism spectrum disorder, they tend to only explain a small portion of cases. To identify additional genes that contribute to the condition, researchers led by Baylor College of Medicine's Olivier Lichtarge turned to an evolution-informed approach to prioritize de novo missense variants found among individuals with autism but not their unaffected siblings that are likely to be harmful. As they reported Wednesday in Science Translational Medicine, the researchers homed in on nearly 400 genes and traced them to almost two dozen biological pathways, including several involved in neurogenesis. These missense variants could further predict more severe disease.