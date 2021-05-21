newsbreak-logo
Regular Diet May Reverse Gut Immune Dysfunction from Western Diet

Genetic Engineering News
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWhatever the particulars of the dishes consumed may be, western diet is characterized by high fat and sugar content. A new study reported in the journal Cell Host & Microbe unravels the mechanistic underpinnings between a western diet and inflammation in the gut. The findings provide novel insights into pathways linking obesity and disease-driving gut inflammation and identifies new molecular targets to treat inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD) in patients.

