GWAS and Single-Cell Epigenomics Provide Insights Into Type 1 Diabetes

Genetic Engineering News
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers have combined two approaches—genome-wide association studies (GWAS) and single-cell epigenomics—to map the genetic underpinnings of type 1 diabetes (T1D), a condition that affects more than 1.6 million Americans. In doing so, they have made two significant contributions: 1) identified a predictive causal role for specific cell types in type 1 diabetes by supporting a role for the exocrine pancreas in the pathogenesis of T1D and 2) highlight the power of large-scale genome-wide association studies and single-cell epigenomics for understanding the cellular origins of complex disease.

www.genengnews.com
