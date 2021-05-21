GWAS and Single-Cell Epigenomics Provide Insights Into Type 1 Diabetes
Researchers have combined two approaches—genome-wide association studies (GWAS) and single-cell epigenomics—to map the genetic underpinnings of type 1 diabetes (T1D), a condition that affects more than 1.6 million Americans. In doing so, they have made two significant contributions: 1) identified a predictive causal role for specific cell types in type 1 diabetes by supporting a role for the exocrine pancreas in the pathogenesis of T1D and 2) highlight the power of large-scale genome-wide association studies and single-cell epigenomics for understanding the cellular origins of complex disease.www.genengnews.com