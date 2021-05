Space debris from China’s Long March 5B rocket has landed near the Maldives in the Indian Ocean on Sunday, with the bulk of its components disintegrating upon re-entry into the Earth’s atmosphere. The coordinates of longitude 72.47 degrees east and latitude 2.65 degrees north places the point of impact in the ocean, west of the Maldives archipelago. Astrophysicist Jonathon McDowell predicted that the potential debris zone could have been anywhere from New York, Madrid or Beijing to southern Chile and Wellington, New Zealand. Read more for some live coverage and additional information.