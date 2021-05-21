‘I think about dying’: how Lady Gaga got her mental health scars

Lizzo opened up about her mental health in a video posted to TikTok where the singer spoke about feeling sad and the difficulty in finding someone to talk to about it. "You know that part of sadness where you feel like a burden on everyone and annoying and nobody cares about you? Can we get rid of that part? It's like, 'Yo, I'm already sad. Got to add insult to injury that I have no one to talk to about it?'" the 33-year-old shared in a tearful video posted on Sunday. "It's crazy. Like why do we feel this way? Why do we feel this way when we get sad?"