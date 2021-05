Hiking is one of the easiest and most accessible outdoor activities, so if the past year of lockdown has you itching to get out into nature, there’s nothing better than a calming walk in the woods. However, hiking can seem a bit daunting if you’ve never done it before, which is why we reached out to expert hikers for tips and advice for your first time out. We also asked them what to look for when buying new hiking gear so you can comfortably hit the trails all summer long.